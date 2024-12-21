Solo Leveling Season 2 Reveals Release Date and Stunning New Trailer: Watch

After taking anime fans by storm last winter, Solo Leveling is finally returning with a second season. Amidst the ever-growing anticipation, the series has finally revealed a release date and a stunning new trailer for Season 2, which may just turn out to be even better than the first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Solo Leveling‘s official website has finally announced that Season 2 will be released on January 4, 2024. The announcement was accompanied by a new full-length trailer posted to Crunchyroll’s YouTube channel teasing the many exciting story developments to come in season 2. The new trailer also features a snippet of the new ending theme for Season 2 titled, “UN-APEX” performed by TK from Ling tosite sigure, who famously also performs Tokyo Ghoul‘s famous opening theme “Unravel.”

As per the official anime website, Season 2 will be broadcast on Japanese television on January 4th at midnight. Crunchyroll has yet to provide an exact release time though the the series is likely to make its way to the streaming platform shortly after the television broadcast.

That said, easily the most exciting development is the new teaser trailer. Besides the battle against Rakan, which was teased in previous promotional material, the new trailer teases many key developments and fights to come in Season 2, such as Jinwoo’s battles within the Demon Castle, his hunter re-evaluation, and his battle against Karagalan.

The trailer also includes teasing glimpses of Sung Il-Hwan and Jinwoo’s chance encounter with Cha Hae-in during the Hunter Guild Gate Arc, finally giving fans a good idea of how much of the webtoon will be adapted in Season 2. Nonetheless, Solo Leveling is all but set to dominate the anime scene this winter once again with Season 2 shaping up to be quite an explosive release.

Solo Leveling recently made waves thanks to hitting the silver screen as Solo Leveling: Reawakening not only reviewed everything that happened in the dynamic first season, but gave fans a look at season two. Housing the first two episodes of the upcoming season, Jinwoo has clearly netted a major upgrade thanks in part to his new class as Necromancer. Now having the power to turn downed enemies into allies, Sung might just have what he needs to help his mother with her debilitating illness.

Source: Solo Leveling Official Website