Solo Leveling Breaks Its Own Record With Season 2 Debut

Solo Leveling is finally back with its second season, and the popularity is greater than ever. The anime’s debut in 2024 broke the internet, and this time is no different. Solo Leveling follows Sung Jinwoo, an E-rank hunter known for being the weakest. In a world where gates appear out of nowhere, and the monsters within them threaten public safety, it’s the hunters’ job to defeat such creatures. However, the job is dangerous as one can die at any given time. After a near-death experience, he gains the ability to level up infinitely thanks to a system. The story proceeds as Jinwoo climbs his way to the top all the while uncovering the truth behind the Monarchs and Rulers as well as his role in the battle of the celestial beings.

Season 2 kicks off with the Red Gate Arc, one of the most action-packed arcs in the series. Jinwoo takes his sister Jinah’s classmate on a mission to show her the danger of being a hunter. However, things go awry when a simple C-ranked Gate turns red, and the hunters inside are trapped. They must figure out an escape but it’s nearly impossible in a frozen land where enemies are stronger than they’ve ever faced before. Season 2 debuted on January 4th, 2025, and is already receiving praise for its debut episode along with opening and ending themes.

Solo Leveling Season 2 has broken its own record set by Season 1 for the most liked premiere episode on Crunchyroll!



In less than 24 hours the episode has reached 129k likes, surpassing its Season 1 premiere record which took nearly 2 days to reach 114k likes! pic.twitter.com/DK2KTfhjHI — Solo Leveling (@SoloLevelAnime) January 5, 2025

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 1 Is the Most-Liked Premiere Episode on Crunchyroll

@SoloLevelAnime shares on X, “Solo Leveling Season 2 has broken its own record set by Season 1 for the most liked premiere episode on Crunchyroll! In less than 24 hours the episode has reached 129k likes, surpassing its Season 1 premiere record which took nearly 2 days to reach 114k likes!”

As of now, Season 2 Episode 1 has 140k likes, and the numbers continue to increase. As Jinwoo’s powers grow, the story gets more intense. The first episode of Season 2 ends won a cliffhanger as Kim Chul’s team is being hunted by dangerous monsters. While Jinwoo realizes Igris’ true strength is its battle with a high-ranking monster, the other party is being butchered by a group of unknown monsters. The entire party is overwhelmed by the strength of their opponents. While the anime is currently featuring its Red Gate Arc, it might also cover Demon Castle, Retesting, Hunters Guild, and Return to Demon Castle Arcs.

