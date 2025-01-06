Solo Leveling Season 2 Fans Loved That Record Breaking First Episode

The first episode of Solo Leveling‘s eagerly anticipated second season is finally here, and boy does it deliver. Based on the light novel by Chugong, Season 2 has kicked off with the “Red Gate Arc” which saw Sung Jinwoo tag along with a group of hunters into what was supposed to be a C-rank gate. But, after they entered the gate turned red, locking them inside until they defeated the boss, or a dungeon break happened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 1 was a bloody affair from the start. The red gate transformed the enemies from C-rank, to B-rank and higher, as the team of 10 hunters, which included Han Song-Yi, were immediately pitted against dangerous Ice Elves and Ice Bears. But, amidst all the stunning action, and the full showcase of Sung Jinwoo’s shadow army, fans were distracted by one major thing… Sung Jinwoo’s glow up.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Features the Glow-Up of the Century… And Fans Love It

In the debut episode of Solo Leveling, it might not be an understatement to call Sung Jinwoo meek. Despite his bravery, he was far from physically imposing, often being the shortest hunter in any given dungeon, with unkempt hair and a tiny dagger. Compare that to the start of Season 2, and Sung Jinwoo is like a whole new man.

Fans immediately flocked to social media to share their reactions of Sung Jinwoo’s shocking physical change. “This glow up need to be added in the history books!” wrote @SoloLevelAnime. The sentiment has been shared by almost the entire fan base across social media. @imperiosl1 said, “What a glow up my friends.”

Bro has just been stocking up on aura levels this entire episode 🤫 #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/NdEPNhEVxo — Solo Leveling (@SoloLevelAnime) January 5, 2025

Even the episode itself points out Sung Jinwoo’s drastic transformation. Before taking his sister Sung Jinah to her school parents evening, she notes his sudden change, remarking, “So people can change this much.”

Solo Leveling Fans Can’t Get Enough of Igris in Action

As well as Sung Jinwoo’s remarkable transformation, Solo Leveling fans were obsessed with Jinwoo fully showing off his shadow army. At the end of Season 1, Sung Jinwoo embarked on a “job change quest,” which forced him to fight magical soldiers, archers, and mages, before facing down the immensely powerful Igris. After defeating them, Sung Jinwoo inherited the Shadow Monarch class, which allowed him to capture the shadows of his defeated enemies, and add them to the ranks of his army.

After setting out to hunt Ice Bears in the red gate, Sung Jinwoo decides to test out his shadow army. The grunts are an equal match for the regular ice bears, but are dismantled by Tank, a much larger, more terrifying Ice Bear. Jinwoo then sends in Igris, who pieces apart Tank in a matter of seconds, unveiling one of the best animated fight scenes in the series so far.

Fans online have become obsessed by the scene. “Igris in all its glory,” wrote @SoloLevelAnime, sharing a GIF of the amazing fight scene (which can be found below). Meanwhile, @sushixpizza wrote, “episode 1 did not disappoint!! absolute banger!! igris went OFF!!”