Solo Leveling Unleashes The Best Anime Fight of 2025: Watch

Solo Leveling’s penultimate episode of its second season and boy did this installment give us one of the greatest challenges for Jinwoo Sung to date. Stepping up to Beru the ant king in a one-on-one fight for the fate of the world, the former “worst hunter in the world” is officially now anything but. To help in celebrating the long-awaited fight, Crunchyroll has shared the battle in its entirety, meaning that you won’t need to be a subscriber to a streaming service if you want to watch what might very well be the biggest anime battle in 2025.

When last we left Jinwoo, the anime protagonist had made his way to Jeju Island, arriving at just the right time to help out his fellow hunters in a pinch. Facing down the ant king who had already killed several of Korea’s strongest hunters with a single blow, Sung found himself staring down his strongest opponent to date in Beru. While the ant queen might have been defeated earlier this season, the black ant that it spawned was far stronger than the insect that got the ball rolling on this nefarious showdown. Luckily, Jinwoo once again proved that he had become an absolute powerhouse in a short amount of time, not only going blow-for-blow with Beru but claiming victory at the fight’s conclusion. You can watch the fight in its entirety below.

The Evil of Beru

In a recent discussion, Solo Leveling creator Chugong confirmed that the black ant was as evil as it was powerful. The writer claimed that “If Sung Jin-woo hadn’t been there, he would have tortured the Korean hunters. He would have then moved to Korea to annihilate all Koreans.” This fact appears true from what we had seen Beru do in the previous episode, nearly decimating all of the S-Rank hunters and even swallowing the head of one of Korea’s best healers in the process.

Solo Leveling fans should ready themselves as the second season has one episode remaining before it draws to a close. While nothing has been confirmed, it seems like a foregone conclusion that the manwha anime adaptation will be returning for a third season based on its runaway success. Even when Jinwoo’s story ends, the series is in the throes of its sequel in the source material thanks to Solo Leveling: Ragnarok. Following the story of Jinwoo’s son, this tale means that we could be in for years of anime stories in the future and beyond.

