Solo Leveling’s Preview Spoiled a Major Character’s Death

Solo Leveling Season 2 is almost near its end as the anime covers the Jeju Island Arc. It’s one of the longest and most crucial arcs in the series. The anime has been hyping it up since its debut by adding an original scene of the tragedy that took place three years ago during the third raid. Several hunters lost their lives due to the dungeon break and the island was sealed off. The Hunter Association expected that However, Jongin Choi and his guild discovered that the ant monsters on the island are evolving at an alarming rate. In just three years, they have developed wings and are attempting to cross long distances.

The Association’s worst nightmare comes true when one of the monsters safely lands on a small town in Japan, massacring the people as the Hunters there are unable to stop it. After Jinwoo officially becomes an S-Rank Hunter, Korea soon launches a fourth raid. Goto Ryuji and several S-Rank Hunters from Japan offer to help with the mission. The Association is unaware of Ryuji’s evil plan and welcomes the helping hand as they need it now more than ever. The upcoming Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 drops a preview courtesy of Aniplex on YouTube, directly spoiling the death of a major character.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa!

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 Spoils Goto Ryuji’s Death

After the Ant King deals with the Hunters in the cave, he rushes to the outside in search of the “King of Humans.” He sees Goto Ryuji standing there and asks him if he’s the king. As someone who has always taken pride in his powers, Ryuji says yes and meets an instant death. Beru effortlessly kills the man, proceeds to seek a worthy opponent, and meets Jinwoo. In the preview, we see a head falling from someone’s shoulder for about two seconds. Judging by the character’s hair and the coat, it’s not difficult to guess that he’s Ryuji. Even anime-only fans won’t have a difficult time figuring it out.

However, the fandom won’t be mourning the death of the character since he isn’t likable enough despite having a major role in this arc. He only pretended to cooperate with the Korean Hunters while his real goal was to weaken the country by having the S-Rank Hunters killed in the dungeon. While the two countries aren’t openly hostile towards one another, Japan did fear their growing power. Ryuji also planned to become a National Level Hunter by clearing the dungeon himself and he was confident his plan would work.

The title of a National Level Hunter is only given to those who have cleared an S-Rank Dungeon. Since those kinds of gates don’t usually appear and not many can clear the dungeon even if it did appear. Ryuji was considered the strongest Hunter in Japan and only needed this mission to become a legend. However, he underestimated the Ant King and met a quick death before he even had a chance to fight. The episode will be released on Saturday, March 22nd.