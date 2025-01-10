Solo Leveling: Jinwoo’s Winter Battle Explodes In Season 2 Preview: Watch

Jinwoo Sung might be going from being labeled the “World’s Worst Hunter” to one of its best but this fact doesn’t mean that the Solo Leveling protagonist is going to have an easy time moving forward. Season two’s premiere has already set the stakes for Jinwoo in a “winter wonderland” and a new preview is proving that things are about to heat up. Thanks to the events of the first season finale, Sung now has the ability to bring back the dead and in doing so, gains allies that might help him achieve his lofty goals. Even an army of the dead, however, might not be enough to score him a victory here.

Solo Leveling was always going to be a big hit when its anime hit the small screen but many didn’t see the sheer popularity of Jinwoo’s story being as big as it has become. The first season premiere was one that reportedly had rattled Crunchyroll’s servers when it first arrived on the streaming service and the second season premiere did serious numbers as well. With the original manwha already on its sequel series, expect some big events for season two and perhaps future seasons that will cover Jinwoo’s progression as the strongest hunter the world might have ever seen.

I Suppose You Aren’t Aware Preview

Solo Leveling’s second episode of its second season, “I Suppose You Aren’t Aware,” continues Jinwoo’s journey through this new Red Gate as he both attempts to fight wild elven threats while protecting the weaker members of his party. Along with a new video to highlight what is coming up for Sung, Solo Leveling also released the following synopsis, “Several days have passed since Sung and his friends set foot in the Red Gate. The dungeon’s boss, the ice elf “Valka”, appears with a herd in front of Sung’s attack team, who are spending time in the forest. For some reason, Jinwoo understands the monster’s language, and Valka suggests that he won’t touch Jinwoo if he hands over the members of the attack team, but…”

The Second Season of Jinwoo Sung

Reportedly, season two of Solo Leveling will run for thirteen episodes, with the wintery Red Gate only being the first of many challenges that Jinwoo Sung will encounter. Without diving into spoiler territory, one of the potential arcs that Sung might encounter in the anime adaptation this go-around is “Jeju Island.” First seen in the opening episode of season one, this ant-infested island is giving a challenge to S-Rank hunters and will make for one of Jinwoo’s greatest challenges to date.

Recently, Solo Leveling’s sequel series, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, had to extend its hiatus due to the creator’s recent car accident. While writer Daul didn’t sustain any life-threatening injuries, his caregivers confirmed that he would need additional treatment, causing the sequel to extend its hiatus to later this month. Thanks to the popularity of Solo Leveling’s initial story, Ragnarok will most likely receive its own anime series years down the line.

Want to see what the future for Jinwoo Sung?