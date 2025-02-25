Solo Leveling Hints at Jinwoo’s Biggest Victory of The Anime

Jinwoo Sung has had one wild ride in the latest Solo Leveling season, despite the fact that he has only been growing stronger with each subsequent battle he is a part of. While the anime hero has had to reveal his power level to the world in an effort to get better missions for cold hard cash, his fight in the Hell Tower is one that is the most dangerous part of his life. With a preview for the twenty-first episode of the anime series, new images hint to the idea that a major chapter in Sung’s life is about to end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest episode of Solo Leveling’s second season, Jinwoo was able to defeat the strongest opponent he has ever encountered so far. The Demon King Baran was a force to be reckoned with not just thanks to his physical strength and speed but thanks to his dragon mastery, his ability to unleash lightning attacks, and sheer brutality on the battlefield. Despite Sung’s current necromancy powers, the demon managed to take down scores of the shadow soldiers and deplete Jinwoo’s mana something fierce. In a flashy display, the anime protagonist takes down the monarch of the Hell Tower and has apparently found what he is looking for.

A-1 Pictures

Jinwoo Wins The Game

One of the major things that Jinwoo Sung was looking to do in recent episodes was to claim an elixir that would save his mother’s life. With the only way to get said healing item being defeating the Hell Tower, it appears as though the necromancer has been confirmed to do just that. With the elixir in hand, Jinwoo is sprinting to be at his mother’s side as the official description for episode twenty-one confirms.

“After completing the raid on the Hell Tower and heading to his mother’s hospital room with the “Sacred Water of Life” in hand, Sung finally gets his true reward. Meanwhile, Sung is eagerly asked to participate in a raid aimed at reclaiming Jeju Island. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to improve, but the images of his mother and sister flashed through his mind.”

Solo Leveling’s Second Season Surprises

While Jinwoo might have finally got his hands on the elixir that will save his mother’s life, Solo Leveling season two still has some major surprises in store. As has been building in the background, an assault on Jeju island is being planned by the world’s top hunters. If you need a refresher on this locale, it has been swarmed by powerful ant creatures that proved to be quite deadly ever since the anime’s first season. Even with Jinwoo’s wild abilities, S-rank hunters have been shown to struggle on this cursed isle.

Luckily, Solo Leveling’s second season still has a number of episodes left in the tank before its finale. Even luckier, the manwha doesn’t just have plenty of material for the anime adaptation’s current storyline but has a sequel running as well. Solo Leveling: Ragnarok follows the offspring of Jinwoo Sung and has just as many devastating battles as its predecessor.

Want to see if Jinwoo can overcome what lies in wait in season two? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Solo Leveling and hit me up directly @EVComedy or leave a comment!