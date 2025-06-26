Solo Leveling Is Great but Needs to Take a Page From Jujutsu Kaisen’s Book

Imagine finishing an intense episode of your favorite anime, only to be treated to a funny post-credit scene where the same characters who were just fighting for their lives are now arguing over who gets the last piece of sushi. If you’ve watched Jujutsu Kaisen, you already know about the gem that is Juju Stroll – those short, non-canon comedy bits at the end of most episodes where everyone just goofs off. These scenes don’t push the story forward, but they let you breathe, laugh, and see a more human side of your favorite characters, making Jujutsu Kaisen more than just another battle shonen.

Talking about shonen anime, Solo Leveling has taken over screens around the world with its dark fantasy world, incredible fight scenes, and protagonist Sung Jinwoo’s rise from a weak hunter to a god-like force. It’s the kind of power fantasy anime fans devour without question. But even with all its greatness, something about the show feels a little… hollow. With rarely any break from the action, the show can feel too serious at times, missing those moments that make characters feel more human.

Jeju Strolls: The Missing Piece Solo Leveling Needs

Solo Leveling has all the ingredients for amazing comedic segments, yet it consistently chooses to end its episodes on a serious note. Here’s the fix I’d suggest: Jeju Strolls, Solo Leveling’s own version of Juju Strolls. These segments could include anything: bloopers, fake interviews, or even slice-of-life moments that show characters in a completely new light.

Personally, I would love to see Jinwoo’s shadows sitting in a cafe arguing over who’s the strongest, or the hunters doing karaoke after a tough day. The potential for funny content is endless, especially with the series’ rich cast of supporting characters who desperately need more screen time. These moments could focus more on personality quirks and relationships that the main story doesn’t have time to explore properly.

From Naruto to Blue Lock: Why Comedy Segments Matter

The tradition of post-episode comedy segments isn’t new. Classics like Naruto had Omake, which were short extras that included comedic bits completely separate from the main story. Hunter x Hunter, which Solo Leveling has already been compared to for its Ant arc, gave us Hunterpedia, where Gon and Killua hosted fun segments about the Hunter universe. Even newer anime like Blue Lock throw in similar post-episode content that features characters’ funny quirks and personalities.

These segments have multiple purposes beyond just entertainment. They give viewers time to decompress between intense arcs and allow for character exploration that wouldn’t fit in the main story. They also give studios creative freedom to experiment with different animation styles and storytelling approaches. Most importantly, they add balance, which in my opinion, is exactly what Solo Leveling needs right now.

These small, quirky moments remind us that anime isn’t just about battles and trauma; it’s also about characters being human and relatable. They build fan loyalty by creating memorable moments that people talk about long after the episode ends. Plus, they increase meme content and let voice actors show off their comedic range, further contributing to a series’ long-term popularity.

The Pacing Problem – A Little Humor Can Remedy It

Let’s be honest: many of Solo Leveling’s episodes feel criminally short. The pacing is so fast, the show barely leaves any room to reflect on what just happened. And just when you’re fully engaged, the episode cuts to black.

But the solution isn’t complicated; it just requires adapting the same formula that other series have already proven works. Adding a two-to-three-minute comedy segment at the end of each episode could fix the pacing issues, help develop side characters, and give fans something lighter after all that intense action. It’s a win-win situation that the series seems reluctant to embrace, despite having all the right pieces in place.

Final Thoughts – Jinwoo Needs to Chill (Sometimes)

Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying Solo Leveling should be less serious – it’s dark, serious tone is a big part of what makes it stand out. But even the darkest shows can benefit from a little light. Solo Leveling needs to recognize that balance is what separates good shows from the iconic ones that people remember for years.

And while some might argue that silly end-credit scenes aren’t necessary, in today’s fandom-driven world, they’re more important than ever. Memes, inside jokes, and viral clips grow when shows give fans more content to work with. Which in turn increases the show’s longevity.

So here’s the suggestion: add Jeju Strolls as a fun break for fans who’ve just watched over 20 minutes of intense action. By taking a page from Jujutsu Kaisen’s playbook, the series could evolve from great to legendary, giving fans even more reasons to fall in love with this incredible world. After all, even a Shadow Monarch deserves a laugh once in a while.