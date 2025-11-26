Solo Leveling Star Joins Jujutsu Kaisen Crew As Its Newest Villain

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Before the highly anticipated premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 in January 2026, MAPPA released a special film to promote the upcoming season. Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution features a compilation of the Shibuya Incident Arc as well as the first two episodes of the upcoming season. The film hit the Japanese theaters on November 7th, 2025, and it’s all set for its debut in the U.S. on December 5th, 2025. The film has been a major success in Japan, as global fans can’t wait to watch the latest episodes that received so much acclaim. The first two episodes of Season 3 will adapt Itadori’s Extermination Arc from the manga, which features the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident.

Along with the highly anticipated fight between Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori, the anime will also introduce a famous villain. The anime already revealed that Naoya Zenin’s Japanese voice actor is Koji Yusa, best known for voicing Gin Ichimaru in Bleach, Stanley in Dr. Stone, among many others. Despite being a controversial character, Naoya has always been popular among manga readers, and his anime debut made him more famous than ever. As his name suggests, he is a member of the Zenin Clan and serves as one of the antagonists in the new season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Casts Alan Lee As Naoya Zenin’s Voice Actor

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

As the U.S. release date of the latest film draws near, the English voice actor of the villain shares his excitement about joining the crew on his official X handle. He shared, “I’m thrilled to join the world of Jujutsu Kaisen as the English voice of Naoya Zen’in. I still can’t believe this is happening.” Lee continued in the same post, “Shoutouts to Kirstie and the team over at Studiopolis, GKids, and Crunchyroll for having me!” Aside from his latest role, he is best known for being the voice behind Kang Taeshik in Solo Leveling Season 1.

Despite being a minor villain, Taeshik left a huge impact on fans with his incredible skills that pushed Sung Jinwoo to level up even higher. Additionally, Lee is also famous for voicing Mystery Saja in KPop Demon Hunters, Junpei Hyuga in Kuroko’s Basketball, Orter Mádl in Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Nico Forgier in Undead Unluck, and many more roles. This isn’t the first time Lee has played the role of a villain, giving fans one more reason to support the VA as the news was announced.

The official English account of the anime on X also welcomes the VA joining the crew as a new character. The tickets for Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution are on sale, so don’t forget to grab yours. Additionally, you can catch up with the first two seasons of the anime and the prequel film on Crunchyroll and Netflix. The main story concluded in September 2024, and the volumes are on sale on the official Viz Media website.

