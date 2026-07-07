Solo Leveling’s Upcoming Project Shares New Look At Original Story

The latest announcement regarding the Solo Leveling film took the internet by storm, as fans were waiting for an anime sequel for more than a year. The second season wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc, where Jinwoo fought against his most powerful opponent yet. However, his journey is far from over as he has yet to solve the mystery behind the system and the appearance of the Gates. The upcoming film will pick up from right where the second season left off. It will also introduce new characters and challenges for Jinwoo. While the film is scheduled for 2027, fans also look forward to an exciting game by Netmarble.

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Solo Leveling: KARMA was announced during Anime Expo 2025, and it has been confirmed to reveal a completely original story. The game again grabbed attention in this year’s Anime Expo, where the Executive Producer Jun-sung Kim and the voice of Sung Jin-woo, Aleks Le, also made their appearance during the panel. Following the convention, a new trailer of the game was revealed, which features the highly anticipated original story.

What Is Solo Leveling: Karma About?

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This upcoming RPG game developed by Netmarble will exclusively cover the Monarchs’ War Arc, one of the best arcs in the story. Not only will the video game adapt events from the original plot by Chugong, but it will also expand the story even further through many original scenes. It will follow the 27 years of Jinwoo’s journey when he travels back in time to save countless lives that were lost due to the appearance of the gates. Along with his shadows, Jinwoo fought for 27 years against the Monarchs in order to ensure that the gates wouldn’t appear in the current timeline.

He went through countless timelines and fought fierce battles one after the other. Jinwoo’s sacrifice wasn’t in vain, as he saved the world once again, even though his efforts will never be recognized. Solo Leveling: Karma is expected to be released this year, although the exact date has yet to be revealed.

The promotional video begins with scenes from the anime to depict the motivation behind Jinwoo’s actions. It also shares glimpses of alternate settings where he has been fighting those he was closest to. Not only that, but the identity of the one responsible for everything remains a secret, even though the video confirms it’s someone Jinwoo is quite familiar with.

Solo Leveling: KARMA Has Released a New Manhwa

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While fans await the game’s release, the official X handle shares a hilarious manhwa panel featuring the first episode of the “Moments in Between” series, where Jinwoo enters a wrong world before his fight against the Monarchs continues. The original manhwa series ended in 2021 in Korea, and the franchise finally gets its long-overdue sequel. The manhwa strip features an original plot not mentioned in the novel.

The first manhwa strip follows a brief encounter with a dinosaur, confirming that Jinwoo’s first attempt at jumping through timelines landed him in the prehistoric era. He quickly left the place, while the dinosaur he encountered kept wondering about what happened. Since the video game will be expanding on the story’s conclusion, the official X handle will keep posting such panels to intrigue fans.

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