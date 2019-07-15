This Sonic x Attack on Titan Mash-Up is Strangely Perfect

Although Sonic the Hedgehog will be making its big Hollywood movie debut next year, one of the biggest stories that came out around the time of its first trailer was just how different this new Sonic seemed from the original video game franchise. But did you know there was an anime version of the franchise that took the series in a much more action packed direction than ever expected? And did you know its action goes well with Attack on Titan?

Sonic the Hedgehog fans are all too aware of the Sonic X anime series, but what they might not be as acutely aware of is that the opening for the series goes strangely well with the opening theme from Attack on Titan‘s first season, Linked Horizon’s “Guren no Yumiya.”

Things I never knew I needed: the Sonic X opening but the audio is replaced with the Attack on Titan theme pic.twitter.com/aQYjhJiCRC — 🌻Ellie🌻 (@sunshinecasette) July 4, 2019

Attack on Titan mash-ups were incredibly popular when the anime series first debuted a few years ago, and one of the many series that hilariously went well with the high octane sounds of the opening theme was Sonic X. Maybe it’s the colorful and speedy action, or maybe it’s the clash of the bright mascot character visuals against the solemn theme of the Attack on Titan series? Whatever the reason, it’s clear that they are a strange match.

@sunshinecasette recently went viral on Twitter for reminding fans of these kinds of mash-ups, and it’s hilarious to see just how far Attack on Titan has come since then. With many new themes under its belt, and certainly a new solemn theme for the series’ final season coming next year, there are probably plenty of hilarious Sonic mash-ups being left on the table.

Did you ever see the Sonic X anime? Are you more familiar with the 4Kids dub of the series? What other series would go well with Attack on Titan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.