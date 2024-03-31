Soul Eater Teases New Project With Domain Registration

It has been far too long since Soul Eater got its due. Years ago, the supernatural anime was one of the top in the game thanks to creator Atsushi Ohkubo. Fans have been begging for a Soul Eater comeback for years at this point. And now, a new website domain registration is teasing a special Soul Eater tribute.

The whole thing popped up in Japan as netizens noticed a new domain was available online. The website doesn't lead anywhere at the moment, but the name is easy to suss out. The site 'souleater-exhibition' has been created, and it comes ahead of the manga's 20th anniversary.

If you did not realize, Soul Eater got its launch in Monthly Shonen Gangan in May 2004. We are just a few months out from Soul Eater's big anniversary, and there are few better ways to celebrate than with an art exhibit. We will have to wait for more information on the event, but it sounds like the supernatural series is ready to retake the spotlight.

Of course, anime fans want more from Soul Eater than an art exhibition. For years, the fandom has been crying for a reboot. The manga closed in 2013 with a solid ending, but the original Soul Eater anime wrapped with a controversial original ending. A reboot of the anime is overdue that follows Ohkubo's manga from start to finish. It doesn't look like fans are going to quit pleading for such a revival. So hopefully, the team behind Soul Eater is working on a reboot behind the scenes.

If you want to check out the original Soul Eater anime, it is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Maka is a scythe meister, working to perfect one particular scythe until it is good enough to become Death's Weapon -- the weapon used by Shinigami-sama, the spirit of Death himself. As if that wasn't unusual enough, her scythe is a demon scythe called Soul Eater, which can change form from a scythe to a human-looking boy. In order to make Soul Eater powerful enough to be Death's Weapon, he must eat the souls of 99 humans and 1 witch. Along the way, the two of them face many different challenges, including a cat witch named Blair (who happens to have a thing for Soul) and a teacher who's been turned into a zombie (and wants him to join her!). Her fellow students, like the shadow ninja weapon meister named Black Star who always needs to be the center of attention, aren't much help, either. It'll be a miracle if Maka even survives, let alone manages to make Soul Eater into the Death Scythe."

What do you think about this Soul Eater tease? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!