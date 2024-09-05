South Park Won't Return Until 2025 Citing Election Year

Since debuting on television in 1997, South Park has continued following the crude and surreal adventures of Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny. Decades after its premiere, the series has moved away from typical television seasons, instead bringing back the small Colorado town with sporadic specials that continue to this day. The last time South Park Studios brought back the series, it was thanks to South Park: The End of Obesity which arrived in May of this year. Animation fans hoping to see South Park making a comeback in time for this year's presidential election might be in for some bad news thanks to a recent report.

In a new interview with Variety, South Park's creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker dropped the bombshell that they would not be bringing the series back until 2025 at the earliest. On top of purposefully looking to avoid the election, Stone and Parker also noted that they were waiting for "Paramount to figure all their sh** out", referencing the company's recent merger possibilities. In the past, South Park hasn't steered clear of political commentary as they replaced Donald Trump with their character, Mr. Garrison as a part of the episode titled "Oh, Jeez". From there, Garrison would remain President for quite some time, mimicking big political stories of the day.

South Park Will Return in 2025

In discussing the decision to hold back on creating a new South Park project before the 2024 U.S. election, Stone had the following to say, "We've tried to do 'South Park' through four or five presidential elections, and it is such a hard thing to — it's such a mind scramble, and it seems like it takes outsized importance." On top of Stone's thoughts, South Park co-creator Trey Parker touched upon the matter, "Obviously, it's f**king important, but it kind of takes over everything and we just have less fun. I don't know what more we could possibly say about Trump."

South Park's original television series is available to stream on Paramount+ and MAX, while the recent special movies are only available on the former. Here's how Paramount+ describes the latest special, South Park: The End of Obesity, "The advent of new weight loss drugs have a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action."

