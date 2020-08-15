Speed Racer Trends on Social Media as Fans Rediscover the Classic
Speed Racer is trending on social media as fans rediscover the classic. A lot of people logging onto Twitter just tried to figure out why the anime series is taking center stage. Well, it’s hard to pinpoint why the trend popped up (That could be true for a million different topics per day.) The excellent Speed Racer Out of Context account has been on a tear this week. All the clips from the anime made the rounds and that probably crested with the love-fest you see on Twitter today. Funny enough, the Wachowskis film is also getting its roses as a result. Despite all that fan love, Lilly Wachowski has been vocal about how some of the red tape in getting projects off the ground led her to step away from the movie business for a while.
Wachowski said about her decision to take some time for herself, ”I got in when film was at its peak, before boards and marketers found a way to wrangle movies…Eventually, all those people and institutions ended up in the room with you and specifically behind the typewriter and behind the lens and behind the Avid. It created a bit of tension for me personally. I got to this breaking point and I had to walk away.”
For those of you discovering Speed Racer thanks to the trending tab, here's a vid where Speed himself gives a brief demonstration of the controls of his car, the Mach 5.
It's also a testament as to why it's simultaneously one of the coolest and silliest cars ever in fiction. pic.twitter.com/tG7tE9SqNo— No Context Speed Racer (@NoContextMach5) August 15, 2020
Speed Racer hasn’t been forgotten by the fans in any way, shape or for. Star Emile Hirsch talked about wanting to do a sequel on Twitter a few years ago.
“Watching my 4 and a half year old son hysterically laugh and filled with wonder and delight as we watched Speed Racer for the 10 year anniversary last night was an all time meta moment for me,” the star began. “Speed Racer 2, don't think we're just playin.’”
Later Hirsch would add, “The Wachowskis said long ago that the sequel to SPEED RACER would be mind blowing,” Hirsch wrote. “And the script is written. Waiting. RETWEET this to show them just how many people love the movie and want to see the next one.”
Do you love the Speed Racer anime?
Speed Racer is trending so here’s another reminder that... well, y’know pic.twitter.com/YRkV1mGrXo— mel ⚧ ⚢ ☭ (@CadenToMyHazel) August 15, 2020
Speed Racer was one of the prettiest movies of all time but y’all refuse to believe that because of how experimental it was pic.twitter.com/SrBJM6LIpw— keis kendy (@anxieuxkris) August 15, 2020
Peter Fernandez (original voice of Speed) thought that Speed Racer would endure and last for generations. And here it is trending in 2020 during a pandemic. He was right. Go speed racer, go go go. pic.twitter.com/69o6tj8BtT— John Hayes (@JHRawks) August 15, 2020
Since Speed Racer is trending, I implore you all to give this highly underrated movie the attention it deserves. pic.twitter.com/0aKkxDstfl— Aiden Davis (@YuGiOhV35) August 15, 2020
Not sure why ‘Speed Racer’ is trending, but I will never miss out on an opportunity to preach about how the Wachowskis made an incredible, underrated film. #speedracer pic.twitter.com/8tQrr8P3ED— Colin Flanagan (@ColinJFlanagan) August 15, 2020
Since Speed Racer is trending, I’ll remind everyone that this movie is a masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/XPsm1gmL0r— CW Superman & lois premieres January 2021 (@TylerHowe_02) August 15, 2020
I don't know why Speed Racer is trending but you should go watch the underrated film version. It's fantastic. pic.twitter.com/azMpK2eDPb— CTriplette (@manofthetown) August 15, 2020
I remember one time someone saying. Hey wait a minute Speed Racer is NOT anime. And I said, YES IT IS! It's based on a magna and was originally in Japanese. You bet it was anime! Mahha Go Go Go! pic.twitter.com/kYnlUWnOYN— Sparta&StrudalsMom (@strudalsmom) August 15, 2020
Speed racer is trending so i wanted to bring attention to this fuckin HEAT
Mario kart aint shit when you can roundhouse people with your car pic.twitter.com/KUWbFPaP1K— OG Parker (@parker_fisher) August 15, 2020
