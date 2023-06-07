Spider-Punk Flexes Hard in This Gorgeous Manga Crossover

Right now, it feels like the entire world is gushing over Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated feature follows up with Miles Morales after his harrowing adventure in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As you can imagine, the film has been on millions of must-watch lists for 2023, and its premiere has turned Spider-Punk into a breakout star. So of course, one fan felt it was only right to explore Hobie's place in manga.

Over on Twitter, artist and mangaka rariatoo posted a piece of art of Spider-Punk that is now going viral. As you can see below, the artwork gives Hobie an almost chibi aesthetic while maintaining his hardcore roots. The hero is seen squatting down with an electric guitar slung over his shoulders, so Spider-Punk is the definition of cool here.

Obviously, Spider-Punk Fever is taking over the Internet, and it is hard to blame fans. Not even Miles Morales could deny how cool Hobie was after seeing Spider-Punk in person. The character's design has drawn praise from every corner for the fandom, and Hobie's sharp character arc has fans begging for more. Luckily, it seems we will see more of Spider-Punk when Miles returns to theaters as he has another movie on the horizon.

Yes, there is more of the Spider-Verse to come. Sony Pictures Animation is working on Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse as we speak. Directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller have already announced the sequel will be released in March 2024. And of course, you can watch the first Spider-Verse flick right now courtesy of Hulu and Sling TV to start.

As for Spider-Punk and his manga future, well – there is nothing going on officially. Hobie has yet to swing into the Manga-Verse, but the same cannot be said for Peter Parker. While Miles conquers theaters, a Spider-Verse manga spin-off has been announced. The team behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is handling the project which is slated to debut this summer. No word has been announced on whether the Marvel manga will be simulpublished outside of Japan.

What do you think about this new take on Spider-Man's breakout star? Have you seen Spider-Punk in action yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.