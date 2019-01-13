‘Into the Spider-Verse’ EP Shows Love to ‘Mob Psycho 100’

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made major waves in theaters for how it pushes the boundaries of CG animation, and anime fans have naturally been drawn to it as well. Given how well the film has opened up the animation conversation, attention has been drawn to some of the boundary pushing anime productions as well.

Producer and screenwriter Philip Lord surprisingly gave Mob Psycho 100 a shout out as well, after a tweet recommending the series went viral.

Videos by ComicBook.com

@Juleshortsuff on Twitter shared a Tweet recommending ONE’s Mob Psycho 100 as a good follow-up to those who enjoyed Into the Spider-Verse‘s animation now that the second season is out. Philip Lord surprisingly responded to the Tweet, recommending the series to Production Designer at Sony for the film, Justin K Thompson who responded, “oh wow. on it.”

Studio Bones adaptation of the series has been one of the most popular in the anime world for how it blends various styles of animation, much like Spider-Verse does. Blending CG, 2D animation, and various other techniques for all of its gags and action scenes have made it a major mainstay. So while it’s surprising that Lord and Thompson would be interested in the series, at the same time it isn’t too surprising given how much the two productions could learn from one another.

If you want to check it out yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll, and Funimation will be adding the series at a later date. Crunchyroll is also going to stream the English dub of the season at a later date as well. Crunchyroll describes the second season as such:

“Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has cemented itself as the best reviewed Spider-Man film ever. It’s gotten even more recognition thanks to its Golden Globe win for Best Animated Film too.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is currently in theaters as of this writing and stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales.