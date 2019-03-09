‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Gets Impressive Anime Opening

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse resonated with a wide variety of fans, and anime fans have been especially drawn to it as it provides a good idea of what a Spider-Man anime would be like.

One fan took this a step further and put together an impressive anime-style opening theme sequence for the film, and you can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If Spider-Man: Into The #SpiderVerse was an anime pic.twitter.com/qedFpVoqWP — Cozy Kylo ⚡️ (@CozyGabe) March 2, 2019

@CozyGabe shared their take of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s anime opening to Twitter, and it’s a perfect fit seeing just how well the film blends with the action set pieces and framing styles of many anime openings. With as well the film lends itself to an anime intro, it’s hard not to imagine just what a full Spider-Verse anime series would look like.

For those curious about the song used here, it’s KANA-BOON’s “Silhouette.” The song debuted back in 2014, and it should be immediately familiar to Naruto fans as it once served as the 16th opening theme song to Naruto: Shippuden. This song in particular has been pretty popular with fans, and even more so with slick fan edits like these. Two recent examples coming to mind include Frozen II’s anime spin, and even a hilarious take on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s Piranha Plant. It’s become the perfect song capturing the anime spirit for any kind of cool project.

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman with a screenplay by Phil Lord, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has netted multiple awards nominations and even took home an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film.

The film stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld as Gwen Stacy, Mahershala Ali as Uncle Aaron, Liev Schreiber as Wilson Fisk, Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, Kimiko Glenn as Peni Parker, Lily Tomlin as Aunt May, Brian Tyree Henry as Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Velez as Rio Morales. Here’s an excerpt from ComicBook.com’s review, and you can find the full review here:

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see. Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!