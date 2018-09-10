Marvel’s Spider-Man Meets ‘My Hero Academia’ In Clever Mash-Up

This weekend, the world has its eyes on Spider-Man as the Marvel hero lets loose in a new video game. Even fictional hero fanboys are getting in on the hype, and it seems Izuku Midoriya is trying to channel his inner wall-crawler to celebrate.

As expected, the My Hero Academia lead would make for one sweet Spider-Man. Now, Marvel Comics just has to approve the crossover…

Over on Reddit, a fan got netizens buzzing after they posted their version of Spider-Deku. The art, which can be seen below, imagines what the anime protagonist would look like if he took up Spider-Man‘s aesthetic.

As you can see, the mash-up looks pretty natural, and Izuku is nailing a solid superhero pose. The boy is seen standing the same way he did during his final fight at the U.A. Academy Sports Festival. With his pants leg ripped, Izuku is still wearing his training bottoms, but his top has been traded in for Spider-Man‘s red-and-black look.

Oh, and be sure to notice the shoes. Izuku has taken things up a notch here by putting webs on his iconic red kicks.

This mash-up still has Izuku using One For All, his signature Quirks, so Sero doesn’t need to worry about his swinging schtick being stole. For all fans know, this artwork could show Izuku preparing to battle a rogue villain on his way to a superhero convention, and fans are happy to run with any head-canon that would give them this moment.

Of course, there is a special tie-in with this Spider-Man crossover and the hero’s new PS4 game. Izuku is seen wearing a version of Spider-Man’s suit that comes from the PS4 title. The large, white spider emblem was originated by Insomniac Games for Spider-Man’s in-game Advanced Suit. So, it looks like Izuku put some serious fanboy thought into this cosplay of his.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.