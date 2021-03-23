Netflix's Splinter Cell: Screenwriter Gives Update on Release Window, Episode Count, and Runtime

✖

Netflix has had its eye on anime for years now, and it is expanding its catalog of original titles with several big names. For instance, the company is planning on adapting a slew of video games into anime projects, and Splinter Cell is one of the most anticipated. Now, fans have learned a bit more about the series, and it is all thanks to writer Derek Kolstad.

For those who don't know, Kolstad has been plenty busy as of late with their career. The screenwriter helped oversee John Wick, and he haas been tapped to oversee Hellsing's live-action adaptation for Amazon Studios. Recently, Collider spoke with Kolstad for his upcoming movie Nobody, and it was there he dropped details about when Splinter Cell might hit Netflix.

(Photo: Ubisoft)

And no, it will not be this year. Kolstad admits he is eager to see the show himself, but anime takes time to make.

"[It will take] probably two years. Probably, no, about 18 months. These things, from inception to execution, are 18 months to two years. My job will be done in probably six months with the other writers," Kolstad shared.

Continuing, the writer said he envisions each episode of the show being no more than 30 minutes long. Kolstad said he wants to render the story down to its basics. "I like the unspoken narrative. And [with] animation, it's incredibly powerful when you can do a sequence of events and just have music. And it's all character moments. And so Splinter Cell has been a joy in that regard," he explained.

Kolstad also confirmed Splinter Cell has been picked up for eight episodes at the moment, but he expects it to go a full 16 episodes. And as for more seasons, the writer says he has been brainstorming what might come next for the Netflix anime should fans demand more episodes.

"Every season is going to be self-contained, outside of the evolution of the main character. I like having one big, bad, one overarching story and one background story, with the A/B of it all."

What do you make of this new update? Are you excited to see Splinter Cell tackle the world of anime?