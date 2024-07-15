SpongeBob SquarePants Teases New 25th-Anniversary Specials in New Clip (Exclusive)

SpongeBob SquarePants is officially celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Nickelodeon has shared an exclusive clip of one of the new special episodes coming our way to help celebrate. SpongeBob SquarePants first premiered on Nickelodeon in full on July 17, 1999, and it’s been 25 years since that fateful day. It’s been such a long time that the animated series has gone on to inspire a whole universe of connected series with spinoffs, feature films, crossovers, and more over the course of the decades. But thankfully, there are no signs of SpongeBob SquarePants slowing down with Nickelodeon any time soon.

SpongeBob SquarePants will be airing some special episodes for the 25th anniversary, and one of these is titled “In the Mood to Feud.” Airing with Nickelodeon on Tuesday, July 16th at 5 p.m. ET, this new special sees SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy finding themselves in the middle of the long-running feud between the Narwhals and the Planktons. There’s a tease that we’ll not only see more of the Plankton Family, but we’ll be seeing the first look at Narlene and Nobby’s (who come from Kamp Koral) parents and their cousins. Check out the exclusive clip at the new SpongeBob SquarePants special below.

What to Know for SpongeBob’s 25th Anniversary

SpongeBob SquarePants is going all out with the 25th anniversary as Nickelodeon will be airing some special episodes to help celebrate. As for what could be coming our way in the new 25th-anniversary specials, SpongeBob SquarePants teasing them as such, “A series of specially produced all-new episodes, with Easter eggs and nods to fan-favorite moments, will debut in July on Nickelodeon around the world and continue to roll out through the year. Viewers will catch up with former jellyfishing champion Kevin C. Cucumber, journey through different eras of Bikini Bottom, travel 2000 years into the future with Plankton, and more.”

SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy in “In the Mood to Feud” in SpongeBob SquarePants

If you want to check out SpongeBob SquarePants for yourself, you can find the first 13 seasons of the series now streaming with Paramount+. The animated classic is teased as such, “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Follow the adventures of this enthusiastic, optimistic sponge whose good intentions inevitably lead him and his friends into trouble.”

You can also stream The Patrick Star Show, Kamp Koral, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, and more with Paramount+ as well.