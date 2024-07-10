Nickelodeon Celebrates SpongeBob’s 25th Anniversary With San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Takeover

SpongeBob SquarePants is now celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Nickelodeon is going all out to celebrate with their plans for San Diego Comic-Con this year! SpongeBob SquarePants first premiered with Nickelodeon back in 1999, and over the decades since has become one of the biggest and most well known animated franchises of all time. To commemorate such a milestone, Nickelodeon will be bringing a massive recreation of the pilot episode to San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Their booth will recreate “Help Wanted” with 3D-animation, augmented reality, and replicas of SpongeBob’s house, The Krusty Krab and the Barg’N-Mart.

Through each day of the convention, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants focused booth will include special activities inside of SpongeBob’s house, photo opportunities with The Krusty Krab, get the opportunity to nab special gear and collectibles, and even attend signings with the casts and producers. There will even be major outdoor installations to further take it all to the next level. Read on below for Nickelodeon’s plans for San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

Key visual for SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th anniversary

Nickelodeon’s SDCC 2024 Panels and Events Schedule

Celebrating 25 Years of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants

Thursday, 7/25/24, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Room: Hall H

What’s funnier than 24? 25! Nickelodeon is celebrating SpongeBob SquarePants’ landmark 25th anniversary with a panel that will take fans down to Bikini Bottom and beyond for a special look at its iconic origins, including a live cast table read of “Help Wanted, exclusive content, and the nautical nonsense to come. Join the legendary voice cast Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), along with executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller and special guests as they celebrate one of the most popular characters and beloved animated series of all time. It’s going to be the Best Day Ever! Moderator: Good Burgers‘ Ed (Kel Mitchell).

Avatar: Braving the Elements – Live! with Janet Varney & Dante Basco

Thursday, 7/25/24, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Room: 6BCF

Jump into the amazing world of Avatar with Janet Varney (the voice of “Korra”) and Dante Basco (the voice of “Prince Zuko”), co-hosts of Nickelodeon’s award-winning, official companion podcast – Avatar: Braving the Elements. Join us as we revisit some of the most iconic scenes from the animated series with special guests: Greg Baldwin (voice of “Uncle Iroh”), Michaela Jill Murphy (voice of the original “Toph”), and Cara O’Neil (Dark Horse Comics). We’ll also talk about the latest and greatest happenings in the Avatarverse and put our super-fan trivia skills to the test – you won’t want to miss this chance to join friends, benders, and non-benders alike to geek out about All. Things. Avatar!

The special activities at Nickelodeon’s booth and outdoor takeovers break down as such:

SpongeBob’s Interview Prep Experience

Help wanted! Step inside SpongeBob’s pineapple home to prepare for the big job interview at The Krusty Krab. Fans will complete exercises in SpongeBob’s weight room to ensure they are in top fry cook shape. Once finished, guests can scan their personal QR code to collect their shareable video file on their device.

The Krusty Krab Mast Photo Moment

Ascend from SpongeBob’s pineapple and enter the vibrant world of The Krusty Krab, but watch out for the anchovies! Snap a photo by the iconic Krusty Krab mast just like Mr. Krabs and Squidward in the pilot episode

SpongeBob’s Hungry Anchovy Frenzy

Grab a spatula and step up to the virtual grill to feed those hungry, hungry anchovies! In this one-of-a-kind digital whack-a-mole game, players have one minute to fling out as many virtual Krabby Patties as possible to feed the hungry lunch crowd. It’s a mad dash to the end of the shift, where players can earn their rightful spot as The Krusty Krab’s newest and greatest fry cook

Customized T-Shirt and Flip-Flop Station: Fans can purchase a t-shirt and flip-flops from the retail shop and customize it on the spot with characters and art from their choice of 10 fan-favorite Nick shows: Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Legend of Korra, Hey Arnold!, The Wild Thornberrys, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, Rugrats, Danny Phantom, The Fairly OddParents and Invader Zim.

Autograph Signings: Signing opportunities with voice talent and producers for SpongeBob SquarePants, and Janet Varney and Dante Basco of Avatar: Braving the Elements.

Costumed Character Appearances: SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star will make appearances at Nick’s booth at select times during the convention.

Retail: Attendees can purchase Comic-Con exclusive figures and collectibles, t-shirts, pins and more.

Giveaways: Special giveaways and posters will be handed out throughout the convention.

Fountain of Positivity: Fans can beat the San Diego heat at Paramount+ and Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob Fountain of Positivity.” Standing at 12 ft. tall and 16 ft. wide, this one-of-a-kind fountain streams water from SpongeBob’s pores, paying homage to the tide pool that inspired Stephen Hillenburg to create SpongeBob SquarePants. Comic-Con goers can refill their water bottles at filtered water stations built into the experience and snap a picture. Hours of operation: Thursday, July 25 through Saturday, July 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Location: Omni Hotel at 675 L St, San Diego, CA 92101.

Hard Rock Hotel San Diego Takeover: Paramount+ and Nickelodeon are taking over Hard Rock Hotel San Diego with activations that ode to SpongeBob’s legendary cultural impact. Classic SpongeBob memes that pay tribute to the San Diego Comic-Con experience will cover the hotel’s exterior, while the interior hotel lobby will be transformed into a modern art mecca with a Bikini Bottom bent. This Instagram-able installation will feature the work of artists from around the world who have been inspired by SpongeBob’s boundless positivity. The hotel’s Maryjane’s Diner will also celebrate SpongeBob’s anniversary with custom decor and comedic Easter eggs throughout the experience.