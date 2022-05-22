Spy x Family Reveals New Action Movie Poster

✖

Spy x Family has released a cool new poster inspired by spy action movies to help celebrate the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of the anime on shelves in Japan! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga franchise has been the standout hit of the Spring 2022 anime season, and will be winding down its debut cour in just a few more weeks. One of the reasons fans have been drawn to each new episode alongside the quality of each release is all of the cool art that makes its debut for the anime to help promote it.

With the first cour of Spy x Family's debut season reaching its end over the next month, at least it has already been shown that the cool art outside of the series won't be slowing down in the slightest. With the first volume of episodes getting their home media release across shelves in Japan, the official Twitter account has revealed a new special poster fans can get as a bonus. This new art inspired by many of the spy genre flicks at the heart of Spy x Family makes for a pretty great makeover for the series overall, and you can check it out below:

Spy x Family's anime run only has about a quarter of its debut cour left to go, and following a season long break, the anime will be returning for the second half of its debut season as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. There has yet to be a concrete release date given for the second cour, but that's something that will be revealed likely not far into the Summer season break in between. But that also means there is plenty of time to catch up, and you can find Spy x Family's anime now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the series as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

