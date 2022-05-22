Spy x Family Episode 8 Preview Released

✖

Spy x Family has been going strong for well over a month at this point, and the spring season is all the better for it. After all, the new series has anime fans around the globe obsessed, and its latest episode revealed just how cute Anya could be. And now, the show has put forward a special promo for episode eight ahead of its big debut.

The preview comes on the heels of this past week's episode as you may have guessed. As you can see below, the promo focuses on Yor and Loid as the couple prepares to face their biggest issue yet. Yor's younger brother is in town, and he wants to meet the man who apparently stole his sister's heart.

As you can see, the Spy x Family promo sets up Yuri's visit with the family, and there is no doubt things will get wild during the event. Loid has been preparing to meet Yuri ever since Yor spoke of her brother, but no one could have imagined the man's past. After all, this promo seems to tease the truth behind Yuri's government job, and it turns out he is not the simple office worker we all imagined.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Introduces Yor's Brother Yuri in New Post-Credits Scene | Spy x Family Releases Special Poster for Episode 7

If you want to catch episode eight, it will go live next weekend as planned. You can catch up with Spy x Family on Crunchyroll right now, and the anime's official synopsis can be read below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin, and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

What do you think of this cute new promo? Are you keeping up with Spy x Family? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.