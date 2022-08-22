Spy x Family to Share Major Midseason Update Soon

Spy x Family is one of this year's biggest hits, and it is easy to see why. The show's gorgeous animation is just a bonus when you look at its lovely characters and story. Of course, this means all eyes are on the fall as Spy x Family will resume season one this October. And now, we have learned a major update on the midseason comeback is close.

The update comes from Oricon as the Japanese trade confirmed Spy x Family has a special event planned for fans. On August 28th, the stars of Spy x Family will gather for a livestream event to dish about the show's return. A new poster will also be released for the anime, and of course, fans are hoping an official release date is announced as well.

For those who are not caught up on Spy x Family, the series has earned its reputation as one of this year's best anime. The anime first began as a manga under Tatsuya Endo which is still being published. With WIT Studio and CloverWorks overseeing the anime, the anime tells the story of a family caught in a Cold War. A spy known as Twilight must assume the name Loid Forger to keep the peace between two warring countries, but his quiet mission requires him to make a family. He adopts a daughter and finds a contract marriage easily enough without realizing their true identities. So when a spy, an esper, and an infamous assassin come together to make a family – well, you end up with Spy x Family.

For those wanting to watch season one so far, you can find the anime streaming subbed and dubbed on Crunchyroll. The Spy x Family manga is published by Shueisha, and you can find up-to-date chapters through the Shonen Jump app stateside.

