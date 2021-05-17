Spy x Family Reaches Major New Sales Milestone

✖

Spy x Family has reached a major new sales milestone! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been one of the quickest successes to be released in Shueisha's Jump+ app in Japan, and it's only gotten even more successful in the past year as the series continues to make its way through international territories. The series has been steadily reaching all sorts of prominent milestones within the last few months especially, and the newest update for the series has revealed yet another impressive milestone as Spy x Family has officially reached ten million copies overall.

Spy x Family's editor took to Twitter to reveal that with the release of Volume 7 of the series in Japan on June 4th, the series will be reaching ten million copies in print and digital. This marks a huge turning point for the Jump+ library overall as Tatsuya Endo's original manga series is the first series from the Jump+ catalog to reach this new milestone. Volume 8 of the series will also be getting a special edition in Japan.

Released on a bi-weekly schedule, Viz Media has licensed Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family for an official English language release. Along with physical copies of the manga, the series is currently available as part of Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library at the same time new chapters release in Japan. Viz Media officially describes the series as such:

"An action-packed comedy about a fake family that includes a spy, an assassin and a telepath! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!"

An official anime adaptation has yet to be announced for Spy x Family, but one is reportedly in the works. It would make sense considering major milestones like this, but what do you think? Have you been reading Spy x Family? What do you think of it so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!