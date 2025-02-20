Spy x Family Teases a Huge Step Forward in Anya and Damian’s Relationship

Spy x Family commences a new arc with the first part of Chapter 112. Since the chapter is long, it’s divided into parts, and the second one will be released on March 2nd. A major plot point of the story is the friendship scheme between Anya and Damian. Loid is pinning his hope on Anya becoming close enough to Damian so he can keep meeting Donovan, the prime target of Operation Strix. Since Donovan is a social recluse, Loid hoped to adopt a smart child to enroll in the Eden Academy. If his child could become an Imperial Scholar, Loid would be able to enter Donovan’s social circle.

Since that plan was a bust, he hoped Anya could befriend Damian. The Term Break Arc highlighted Melinda Desmond’s inner conflicts as she’s bottling up her feelings of anxiety caused by Donovan. Melinda knows Donovan can read people’s minds, which makes her afraid, even believing that her husband is an alien. A lot of questions about Donovan remain unanswered. However, it’s clear the manga will take a while before revealing everything about his past. While fans wonder about the main antagonist of the manga, the latest arc begins with Anya getting a major chance to improve her relationship with Damian.

The New Term in Eden Academy Brings Anya Closer to Damian

As the new term is beginning, Anya and her batch mates will have to get used to the new arrangement by the academy. The classes will be divided based on grades. Anya worries that the friendship scheme will be put in jeopardy. However, this rule only applies per subject, and she can attend classes with everyone if it’s a subject that wasn’t in the exams. Furthermore, while Damian is an exceptional student, he didn’t score well in Language Studies.

Hence, Damian and Anya are seated next to each other. Even though the two used to attend the same classes before, they were seated away from one another. While Anya is relieved that her friendship scheme isn’t on the brink of failing, she doesn’t realize she has a better opportunity to get into Damian’s good books. Despite having telepathic powers, Anya often doesn’t notice Damian actually thinks well of her. That’s because he isn’t even honest with himself, leading Anya to have several misunderstandings.

Therefore, Anya believes her friendship scheme isn’t progressing at all. Little does she know that the poor boy is too shy to talk to her properly. Whether or not Anya can utilize this new opportunity properly depends on her. While she celebrates her friendship scheme is safe, the chapter introduces a new character who may have an important role in the ongoing arc. In the classroom, everyone is fawning over Tertius, the third prince from Septevia, a small neighboring country. This is the first time the series hints at exploring countries other than Westalis and Ostania. As the series delves deeper into world-building, we may see some progress in the friendship scheme and learn more about Donovan.