Spy x Family May Have Already Hinted Donovan’s Real Identity

The Spy x Family manga is currently featuring its Term Break Arc, which takes a drastic turn in Chapter 109. The Forger Family visits the annual Winter Sheep Festival at Berlint, where Anya and Yor meet Donovan’s wife, Melinda Desmond. As the wife of such an important figure, Melinda is crucial to Operation Strix. While Anya is always doing her best to help with Loid’s mission, the main goal is difficult to achieve. Loid sees little progress from Plan B of the mission, the Friendship Scheme between Anya and Damian. Hence, his hope rides on Yor getting closer to Melinda instead, which is Plan C of Operation Strix, the Mommy-Friendship Scheme.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Plan C is working exceptionally well since Yor and Melinda are now close friends in Spy x Family. Yor meets Melinda at the Hall of Clairvoyants, where the latter hides her identity as a Fortune Teller. Melinda says it’s only her hobby, and despite being an amateur, she enjoys the work. It’s easy for Anya to figure out Melinda is struggling because of her husband, but Yor doesn’t have the same abilities as Anya. After she notices her friend’s emotional state, Yor recommends Melina consult Loid at the Berlint General Hospital. However, Melinda drops a shocking bomb about Donovan’s identity. However, a popular fan account points out that the manga may have hinted at it all along with the scars on his head.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Spy x Family Chapter 109!

Spy x Family Spoilers



I mean … if he is an alien and put into a human body …. that would explain a lot https://t.co/mupErfgFag pic.twitter.com/HLqNh11GVo — amber ♡ (@tanijrou) January 5, 2025

Spy x Family Fan Theory Simplifies Donovan Desmond’s Identity

Melinda’s confession about Donovan being an alien leaves the fandom in shambles. There’s always a possibility that she’s lying about it or may have deluded herself into believing that Donovan is from outer space. However, we still can’t rule out the possibility that extraterrestrial beings may exist in the world of Spy x Family. If Melinda is telling the truth, then Loid will be against a much more powerful threat than he signed up for. According to a popular fan account, @tanjirou on X (formerly Twitter), the scars on Donovan’s head may be a hint that he was experimented on. He has equally long scars on both sides of his head, which is quite odd. Since he has a human body, this fan points out that the alien was put inside his body.

SHONEN JUMP+/WIT STUDIO

The idea of Donovan having an alien body that looks like a human doesn’t make sense if we consider that he had children with Melinda. Demetrius has the same personality as his father, but Damian is an ordinary boy. Funnily enough, if the theory comes true, it will be a clear Jujutsu Kaisen parallel with Kenjaku, one of its major antagonists. Kenjaku was an ancient sorcerer who could take over anyone’s body by transplanting the brain. The only way to identify the villain was through the scars on his forehead, not unlike Donovan.

Things will be much clearer in Spy x Family Chapter 110, set to release on January 19th, 2025. Melinda might explain more about Donovan’s identity. So far, the story hasn’t specifically shown any proof that aliens exist. The only oddity in the world is the supernatural abilities possessed by Anya and Bond. They were both experimented on before joining the Forger Family, so it won’t be surprising that the organization did the same with other creatures as well.

H/T: @tanjirou on X