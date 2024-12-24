Spy x Family Shows Surprising Way the Friendship Scheme Could Work

Spy x Family Season 3 is set to release in October 2025. While fans await the upcoming anime season, the manga has a lot of exciting scenes in store for them. It went on hiatus in October 2024 due to the author’s health and returned in December. The ongoing Term Break Arc, the 17th story arc follows Anya and her classmates after the end of the first term at Eden Academy. The children spend time with their families, and that includes Anya. She’s getting lazier because of the break, much to Loid’s displeasure. However, Yor convinces him to take Anya with them on a family outing.

The Forger Family is as peaceful as ever, unlike the esteemed Desmond Family, who remain highly reputable because of Donovan Desmond’s role as the chairman of the National Unity Party. He’s also the main antagonist of the series who seeks to cause war seeks to cause war and control others through military force. Additionally, Donovan’s wife, Melinda Desmond, is the chairwoman of the Lady Patriots Society. Their eldest son, Demetrius Desmond, is an eighth-year student in Cline Hall and is also an Imperial Scholar. Damian Desmond is also a student at Eden Academy and Anya’s classmate who is working hard to become an Imperial Scholar like his brother. The family, despite having everything, has a strange and distressing vibe among them. Even their family dinner was terribly awkward in recent chapters. Damian truly believes his family doesn’t care for him, but Anya tells him otherwise in Spy x Family.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Spy x Family Chapter 108!

Anya Tells Damian His Mother’s Feelings in Spy x Family Chapter 108

Ever since the beginning, Damian has worked hard to get his family’s acknowledgment. Every member of the family is detached from one another, and Damian desperately seeks their love. He even thinks his mother doesn’t care about him at all. However, Anya’s telepathy allows her to read people’s thoughts. In Chapter 75, she’s confused by Melinda’s confusing thoughts about Damian. After the bus hijack incident, Melinda comes running to Damian and cries tears of joy after seeing him safe.

She thinks about how much she loves her son, making Anya believe the former is just like Yuri. However, Melinda snaps at the mere mention of her husband. Her thoughts instantly turn dark and she even wishes Damian died in the hijacking. Her inner monologue is extremely contradictory, is unable to decide if she’s happy after seeing Damian safe or not. Anya realizes there’s something wrong with Melinda but can’t put her finger on it. However, Spy x Family Chapter 108 finally reveals that Melinda is extremely scared of her husband.

She wants to get close to Damian but is helpless against Donnavan’s warning. Anya and Yor meet her and the former easily realizes Melinda’s true feelings. She tells Damian that his mother actually loves him, and even Yor chimes in. Damian runs away after blushing but it’s clear he’s genuinely happy about it. Loid’s mission relies heavily on the friendship scheme and Anya’s message to Damian has a positive impact on their friendship. Anya and Yor are both getting closer to the Desmond Family, which will surely aid Loid in the grand scheme of Spy x Family’s Operation Strix to broker peace through Donovan.