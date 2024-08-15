Viral Spy x Family Manga Predicts Anya’s Cute Confession to Damian: Read

Spy x Family got its big break in 2019 under Shonen Jump, and these days, the series has become a top-seller with fans. Thanks to its hit anime, fans have come to love the Forger family, and its youngest member is a bonafide star. Anya Forger might just be one of the most popular kids in anime to date, and now, a special manga is going viral as it predicts how her bond with Damian Desmond will turn out.

As you can see here, the fan-manga came to life under artist den_ta207, and their take on Anya is downright adorable. The tribute takes place more than a decade in the future as we meet Anya in her final year of high school. Famed for her status as an Imperial Scholar, Anya is still the same lovable girl we’ve come to know. However, time has brought with it some complicated emotions as this manga unpacks Anya’s feelings towards Damian.

In Spy x Family, there is no denying Damian’s childhood crush on Anya whether he wants to admit it or not. This fan-manga explores how those emotions have shifted in light of Damian’s high school graduation. With the future bearing down upon the pair, Anya and Damian must parse out their complicated relationship to discover how they truly feel. And with a banquet looming, the two are given the perfect place to confess… if they can keep hijinks to a minimum.

Spy x Family creator Tatsuya Endo has set up a cute friends-to-lovers scenario for Anya, and this comic predicts how that romance could go down. Still, the original series has plenty to do before Anya and Damian are ready to think about romance. With a war on the horizon and a mission for world peace at hand, the Forger family is busy trying to save the world. But one day, hopefully, Anya will get the chance to experience a first love just like any one else.

Want to read up on Spy x Family? You can find the hit manga on the Shonen Jump app while its anime streams on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for more info on Spy x Family, you can read its official synopsis below:

“World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin and neither knows each other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”

