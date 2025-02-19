Spy x Family Lightens the Mood With Hilarious New Arc

The Spy x Family begins a new arc as the term break ends. The focus is back on Anya and her school life. On the surface, Spy x Family is usually a light-hearted comedy manga. However, at its core, it tackles sensitive topics such as war, childhood trauma, the dark reality of assassination, political conflicts, and emotional struggles. There has always been a balance between the heartwarming and action-packed moments. The story begins with Loid Forger, the best spy in Westalis, coming to Ostania on a covert mission to approach Donovan Desmond, a war-mongering politician. It hasn’t been long since the war ended, so the peace between Westalis and Ostania is fragile.

Any slight mishap would mean another war, resulting in countless casualties. However, Donovan Desmond remains a mystery even now. Loid has only met him once till now, and it didn’t help him get close to Donovan. Hence, he pins his hope on Anya to become friends with Damian Desmond, the second son of the Desmond Family. Loid is also delighted to find out that Yor is friends with Melinda Desmond, Donovan’s wife. The Term Break Arc unveils some major secrets about Donovan that no one would’ve expected. As the Term Break Arc ends, Spy x Family is back to its usual hilarious settings with a new semester in Eden Academy.

WIT STUDIO/CLOVERWORKS

What Happened in Spy x Family’s Term Break Arc?

The Term Break Arc of Spy x Family follows Anya and her friends spending time with their families during a break from school. While the Forger family spent time bonding and going out, things were quite awkward in the Desmond household. It’s clear the family doesn’t get along, and only Damian is in the dark. The annual Sheep Festival held during Winters was a major turning point in the story. Families in Berlint go out during that time and enjoy the festive atmosphere with people close to them.

The Forger family also went to see the festival. Yor and Anya ended up in the Hall of Clairvoiyants and met Melinda, who is working as a Fortune Teller there. It’s only Melinda’s hobby, and she keeps it a secret from most people. The scene unveils how much she’s suffering silently because of Donovan, especially since she is unable to get close to Damian. While Anya reads Melinda’s mind and finds everything out, Yor can only guess her friend is struggling with something.

She suggests that Melinda visit Loid at the Berlint General Hospital. During their session, Melinda tells Loid that Donovan can read people’s minds. She also believes that an alien is pretending to be her husband while they have taken the real Donovan somewhere far away in space. The final chapter of the arc shows a brief glimpse at Anya’s mother and confirms she was struggling with something. The past few chapters were rather deep, but now that a new term has begun, fans can look forward to a bunch of exciting moments in the new arc.

WIT STUDIO/CLOVERWORKS

Spy x Family’s Latest Arc Introduces New Characters

Spy x Family creator Tatsuya Endo confirms on X that Chapter 112 is split into two parts since it’s quite long. As usual, Anya has trouble waking up in the morning, and she comes up with excuses to ditch school. However, Yor believes Anya might really be sick, making Loid doubt himself. In the end, Anya decides to stop pretending and heads for school. She meets Betty, Damain, and the rest of her friends there.

After finding out that their academy is dividing students based on grades, Anya worries that her Friendship Scheme is in danger. Luckily, the class division is based on grade per subject, and Damian didn’t score well in Language Studies. Hence, Anya and Damian were seated on the same bench, which never happened before. While she is glad that her worries are unfound, she also wonders about the new children in the class.

One of them is Tertius from Specter Hall, the third prince from Septevia, a small neighboring country. Everyone is fawning over him and praising his beauty. However, no one knows that the mole under his eye is a boy’s booger who mistakenly threw it at him. The boy is worried about what will happen if he gets caught. Considering Tertius is unaware, he tries to fix the issue only to end up in an awkward situation.

The chapter ends as Anya believes that this ordeal could cause an international conflict. The story will now be focusing on countries apart from Westalis and Ostania as we will learn about the relationship between them. Furthermore, a lot of questions about Donovan and Anya’s mother still remain unanswered, which may be a focus of this arc as well.

