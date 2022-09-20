Spy x Family Creator Celebrates New Chapter With Special Sketch

Spy x Family has finally released a new chapter of its manga, and the original creator behind the series has shared a special new sketch to help celebrate! With the anime adaptation returning this Fall with new episodes after taking the world by storm with its initial premiere this Spring, all eyes have been on Tatsuya Endo's original franchise as fans can't wait to see more of the Forger Family. With the latest few chapters of the series focusing on a different aspect of Loid's daily life never seen before, the newest chapter throws a wrench into things with Yuri Briar's return to the Forger home.

Chapter 68 of the series has hit Shueisha's Jump+ app in Japan (and Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library for fans in North America) and Spy x Family series creator Tatsuya Endo took to Twitter to help hype the new chapter's launch. Highlighting both Yuri and Loid to further emphasize the fact that their "rivalry" sparks in the same way as it did before, the new sketch looks fairly intense as Yuri is still far from accepting Loid as Yor's husband. You can check out Tatsuya Endo's newest sketch below:

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's manga, you can find the three most recent chapters completely for free (and the rest of the series with a paid subscription) on Viz Media's Shonen Jump site. As for the anime, the series will be returning with new episodes beginning on October 1st and will be streaming with Crunchyroll. You can find the current available episodes streaming with them as well, and they tease Spy x Family as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

How have you been liking Spy x Family's manga run lately? Are you excited to catch more episodes of the anime this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!