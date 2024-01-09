Viral Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Seriously Buff With Anya and Yor

Spy x Family took over the world when fans were introduced to the members of the Forger Family, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by introducing much more muscular versions of Anya and Yor Forger! Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga was already a hit with fans around the world, but the franchise absolutely exploded in popularity when the anime adaptation premiered a couple of years ago. The series then returned for its full second season next year, and is even making its way through theaters in Japan with its very first movie (with plans to release in the United States later this year too).

It's all because fans were drawn to the wild family dynamic of the members of the Forger Family, Loid, Anya and Yor. All three of them have their own distinct secrets that they hide from one another, but each of them clearly protects the others. Now that's taken on a whole new kind of meaning with viral cosplay from artists jeffery_zang, cosplay.kenna and ironkid2.0 on TikTok that's introduced a buff Anya and Yor who are standing guard for Loid in a hilarious twist on the usual dynamic. Check it out:

What's Next for Spy x Family?

Spy x Family Season 2 ended its run of episodes last Fall, but has yet to announced whether or not the anime will be returning for a third season as of the time of this writing. Thankfully, the anime franchise has continued with a brand new movie featuring a completely original story not seen in the anime or manga before. Spy x Family Code: White is now in theaters in Japan with Crunchyroll confirming they will be bringing the movie to theaters in North America some time later this year with planned releases in both English subtitles and dubbed audio.

As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Crunchyroll teases the movie as such, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

