Spy x Family Code: White Dominates Overseas Box Office in Debut Weekend

Spy x Family has made its debut across theaters in Japan with its very first movie, and Spy x Family Code: White has taken over the box office overseas with its first weekend alone! Spy x Family came back this year with both a full second season of the TV anime and a new movie planned for a release across Japan at the end of the year, and fans have seen both of these releases play out. The second season of the Spy x Family anime ended its run earlier this week, and luckily fans overseas have been able to continue the anime with a new entry.

Spy x Family Code: White hit theaters in Japan on December 22nd, and box office numbers from overseas have revealed that it took the number one spot for its first three days of release (over the likes of Disney's Wish and more). With over 866,000 tickets sold and 1.224 billion yen (around $8.61 million USD) earned over the three years, TOHO has shared a special promo celebrating Spy x Family Code: White's box office success that you can check out in action below.

How to Watch Spy x Family Code: White

Featuring an original story not seen in the manga or anime, Spy x Family Code: White is now in theaters in Japan with Crunchyroll confirming they will be bringing the movie to theaters in North America in 2024 with planned releases in both English subtitles and dubbed audio. Original Spy x Family manga creator Tatsuya Endo provides new character designs while supervising the movie, Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director.

As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Crunchyroll teases the movie as such, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

