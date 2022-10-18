Spy x Family Is About to Turn Bond Into a Massive Plush

The Forger Family added a new member in Spy x Family's latest installment, with the canine Bond Forger holding a secret to his chest much like Loid, Yor, and Anya who spend the series hiding their respective professions as a master spy, world-class assassin, and telepath. With Bond having the ability to see into the future, anime fans will have the opportunity to bring home the latest addition to the Forger Clan as a new massive plushie will arrive in stores next year which perfectly depicts the clairvoyant canine.

If you weren't aware of how Bond joined the family that has plenty of secrets to go around, Yor and Anya accidentally ran into the giant hound when they were attempting to find a dog to add to their clan. Unfortunately, the meeting could not have been under worse circumstances as Bond was being employed as a tool for terrorists looking to start a conflict between the two warring nations that Twilight has been hoping to avoid. Bond definitely became a fan-favorite in record time, with the dog unleashing his patented catchphrase, "Borf" while forming a fast relationship with Anya that would eventually lead to him joining the anime family of the year.

Twitter Outlet Aitai Kuji shared a first look at the adorable new plushie that will bring the Forger's furry friend to life, with the recreation set to arrive in April of next year and retailing currently for around $200 USD as the second cours of Spy x Family continues to journey into the anime family's trials and tribulations:

Movic will be releasing an adorable giant Bond Forger plush from SPY x FAMILY measuring over 60cm tall and full of loveable fluff and cuteness!

Release Date: April 2023https://t.co/49xzJ2S1jC pic.twitter.com/8cCZfK1lWc — Aitai☆Kuji (@AitaiKuji) October 17, 2022

Spy x Family's first season still has a number of episodes left in the tank before the first foray of the Forgers comes to an end and based on the popularity of the anime adaptation, we'd imagine that a second season confirmation will arrive shortly following the first season's finale. Luckily, the anime will have plenty of stories to draw from as the manga is continuing to churn out new chapters thanks to creator Tatsuya Endo. At the end of this year, the battle for best anime will, most likely, be fought between the Forgers and Chainsaw Man, so may the best anime win.

Will you be picking up this Bond Forger plushie next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.