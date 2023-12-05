Spy x Family Code: White Promo Highlights Anya, Bond

On the small screen, the Forger Family is currently having a grand adventure on a cruise as Spy x Family continues to release new episodes for its second season. This winter, the popular spy shonen series is planning to release its first film in Japan, Spy x Family Code: White. Focusing on an original story by creator Tatsuya Endo, it should come as no surprise that promotional material is coming hot and heavy, as a new trailer sees the family psychic and clairvoyant side-by-side once again.

While Anya Forger has been from the Spy x Family series from the start, Bond Forger became a member of the anime clan a little later in the story. Adopted by Anya, Loid, and Yor, Bond was revealed to have the ability to see into the future, a special power that can only truly be revealed by Anya's psychic powers. Thanks to experiments performed on the Forgers' faithful canine, Bond can see into the future to avert disaster and has been a beloved part of the clan by both the Forgers and fans of the anime franchise.

Spy x Family: Code Anya x Bond

Spy x Family's movie will arrive in Japan later this month on December 22nd. The film has been confirmed to arrive in North America next year, though a specific release date has yet to be revealed. With the film being brought to the West by Crunchyroll, it seems likely that the silver screen adventure will eventually find its way to the streaming service as well.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Spy x Family's television series, the anime episodes from seasons one and two are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's how the streaming services describe the series, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

