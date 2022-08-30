Spy x Family Cosplay Places Loid And Yor Into Black Tie Attire

Spy x Family will return this October, bringing back its first season alongside some other major comebacks within the anime realm, including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit: Gundam, and Bleach to name a few heavy hitters in the medium. Before the anime adaptation's return, fans are still falling in love with the Forger Family and wearing their affection on their sleeves, as a pair of cosplayers decided to dress as both Twilight and Thorn Princess, aka Loid and Yor Forger.

Throughout the first half of Spy x Family's first season, anime viewers were introduced to the eccentric family of Loid, Yor, and Anya, as the trio each held a unique secret that they were all trying to keep hidden from one another. Loid is the master spy known as Twilight, attempting to keep the peace between two warring nations while also being the main factor in the Forger's tasks at hand. Yor, aka the Thorn Princess, is a secret assassin who found herself using Loid as her faux-husband to take attention away from her nightly activities and instead act as the mother of this new family. Finally, Anya is a young telepath who knows of her parents' secrets but is attempting to keep her own secret close to her chest.

Instagram Cosplayers Preston Les and Ying Tze shared their take on the much more formal aesthetics of both Loid and Yor, with the two parental figures of the Forger managing to keep their secret from one another, but not from their telepath daughter who is working her way through Eden College for the mission:

The second season of Spy x Family has yet to be confirmed at this point, though considering how big the series has become since the arrival of its anime, a confirmation following the season one final isn't entirely out of the question. Spy x Family has become one of the most popular shows in Japan, anime or otherwise, hinting that another season is a foregone conclusion.

