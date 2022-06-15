Spy x Family Cosplay Explores Yuri's Dark Side

In the runaway anime hit of 2022, Spy x Family, it seems that the Forger Family aren't the only ones harboring some major secrets as Yor's brother, Yuri Briar, happens to be working for the State Security Service and could cause some serious problems for both his sister and her newfound family. While Yuri might not be on the same level as the likes of Twilight and the Thorn Princess, it's clear that he has earned his reputation as an interrogator and one cosplayer has managed to perfectly recreate the look of this potential hurdle for our main characters.

Spy x Family is still in the throes of its first season, but it has quickly risen the ranks to become one of the biggest anime series in the world today, routinely being the most-watched television series in Japan and causing quite some buzz when it comes to the anime community. While the first season is reported to have around twenty-four episodes, we definitely wouldn't be surprised if both Wit Studio and CloverWorks were slated to return for a second season considering the praise that the series has been receiving so far.

Instagram Cosplayer Nrmyoi04 shared this brand new take on the brother of the Thorn Princess, managing to capture the aesthetic of Yuri who is set to play a major role in the future of the franchise:

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the story of the Forger Family, Crunchyroll has released an official description of the anime series that is currently being adapted by both Wit Studio and CloverWorks:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think the future holds for the uncle of Anya? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.