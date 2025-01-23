Spy x Family: How Donovan’s Scars Foreshadowed the Series’ Biggest Twist Yet

Spy x Family took fans by sheer surprise earlier this week when its latest chapter seemingly confirmed that Donovan is also a telepath like Anya. While many fans have suspected as such for quite some time, the revelation has shocked many just the same. Having said that, one subtle detail about Donovan may have foreshadowed this huge twist all along.

In Chapter 110 of Spy x Family, Melinda explains how Donovan supposedly suddenly changed a few years ago, around the time Damian was born. Melinda goes on to reveal that she believes this sudden change in behavior was caused by an extraterrestrial replacing her husband and that this alien who has assumed Donovan’s identity can read minds. However, the barely noticeable stitches on Donovan’s head suggest both this change in behavior and his powers of telepathy were conferred through surgical enhancement or experimentation, with the latest chapter finally linking the two.

Spy x Family Confirms Donovan’s Scars Are Related to His Powers

A little detail about Donovan Desmond that many may have spotted is the little stitch marks on both of his temples that are usually obscured by the line-hatching for his side-cropped hair. These have been present ever since Donovan’s first appearance and meeting with Loid in Chapter 37, though until now, fans had little proof that Donovan was even a telepath, much less that that these stitches were connected to his alleged powers.

That said, Chapter 110 lays out this connection through one subtle yet genius detail. When Melinda talks about how Donovan has changed the accompanying panel of him is notably missing the stitches on the sides of his head. However, the subsequent panel of Donovan with an alien as Melinda talks about him being replaced by one immediately features the stitches.

This suggests that Donovan likely changed after gaining his powers of telepathy, which makes sense as being able to read people’s minds and their true intentions would cause him to distance himself from duplicitous people as well as naturally speak less to everyone around him. There is also a possibility that whatever invasive procedure granted Donovan his abilities also caused the change in his personality as a side effect.

Overall, the biggest pull-out from this revelation is that Anya and Donovan’s powers are surely connected to each other as well as Project Apple. Spy x Family still has many unanswered questions about Anya’s origins and the source of her powers and perhaps Donovan may be the gateway to exploring these mysteries.

Spy x Family is available on Manga Plus and Viz Media.