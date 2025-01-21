Spy x Family Confirms The Biggest Theory About Its Villain May Be True After All

Spy x Family has just dropped what can only be described as a bombshell of a revelation about its elusive villain, Donovan Desmond, seemingly confirming that the biggest fan theory about him may be true after all. Despite being the central target of Operation Strix, Donovan Desmond remains as elusive as ever, with recent chapters of Spy x Family even teasing that Donovan could be an alien.

That said, Chapter 110 of Spy x Family finally clears up the air about Donovan, seemingly confirming that Donovan Desmond may be a telepath like Anya, just as fans have theorized all these years. The chapter sees Melinda finally open up more to Loid about Donovan, revealing her suspicions that he can read minds. Though Loid is seemingly dismissive of the idea and tries to come up with a rational explanation for Melinda’s belief that a mind-reading alien has replaced Donvan, several pieces of evidence including Anya’s very existence point to Melinda being right, and this could have major implications for Operation Strix going forward.

Spy x Family Teases Donovan Is Also a Telepath Like Anya

Picking up where the previous chapter left off, Chapter 110 sees Melinda explain the reason she thinks her husband is an alien. Melinda reveals that her husband Donovan seemingly changed a few years ago around the time Damian was born, becoming a completely different man altogether. According to Melinda, Donovan not only became distant but also stopped speaking to those around him as much as he used to, which fans have also seen for themselves during the Desmond family dinner scene back in Chapter 106.

This sudden, extreme change in demeanor is what leads Melinda to the realization that an extraterrestrial has assumed Donovan’s identity while the real him may have been taken to some distant planet. Interestingly, Melinda mentions that her older son Demetrius, also seems to be of the same opinion that Donovan is a telepath, with this fact becoming clearer and clearer with every interaction they have with Donovan.

Though Loid initially suspects Melinda may be suffering from some kind of misidentification disorder or delusion of some sort, as Loid himself states, Melinda’s tests showed no such signs of a mental disorder, nor does it seem like she is deliberately lying. In fact, Donovan, being a telepath, perfectly explains Melinda’s constant sense of paranoia. Even Melinda’s mood swings can be explained as a side effect of the constant stress of having to put up a facade and conceal her thoughts in front of her husband. Even Demetruis’ silent inner monologue may thus be explained as a protective measure against his psychic father.

That said, as Loid states at the end of Chapter 110, such an ability could bring down any intelligence agency in the world. If Melinda is right about Donovan, then Operation Strix may have already been compromised since Loid’s first meeting with Donovan in Chapter 37. Nonetheless, things are sure to get interesting in Spy x Family from here on out and both Donovan Desmond, Anya, and their peculiar psychic abilities are sure to be at the center of it all.

