Spy x Family: Donovan’s Secret Raises Question About Anya’s Origins

The Spy x Family manga unveils its biggest plot twist in the ongoing arc. The Forger Family visits the Winter Sheep Festival in Berlint during Anya’s holidays. Curious about the Hall of the Clairvoyants, Yor and Anya enter the place only to find Melinda working as a Fortune Teller. She’s hiding her identity to avoid causing trouble for her family. Although she may not be aware of it herself, Melinda can make accurate predictions. While their meeting goes well, Yor can’t help but notice Melinda’s internal struggles. Anya reads her mind and understands that the woman loves her son, Damian but for some reason, she’s afraid of Donovan Desmond.

The family has a wall against one another and Damian is probably the only one who doesn’t notice. Yor suggests Melinda to visit Loid in the Berlint General Hospital. In Chapter 109, Loid meets Melinda for the first time and tries to extract information from her. However, he never would’ve guessed she would say that her husband is an alien. Melinda’s statement baffles Loid but Chapter 110 reveals that there is more to it than meets the eye. She talks more about Donovan and how her suspicions of his telepathic secret directly ties the story’s overarching villain to Anya Forger.

Donovan and Anya May Have Some Connection in Spy x Family

Melinda explains that she doesn’t remember when things started to change between her and Donovan. It could’ve been around the time Demetrius or Damian was born. Donovan became a completely different person and started keeping a distance from everyone around him. It took Melinda a while to believe that Donovan hasn’t simply changed but his body has been taken over by an extraterrestrial being. Although she wholeheartedly believes that’s the case, Melinda is well aware that no one will believe something as ridiculous as this.

Loid even thinks that she could have Delusion Misidentification Syndrome. However, he doesn’t notice any symptoms associated with that condition. Melinda only suspects aliens have taken the real Donovan to a distant planet. However, the reason behind her suspicion is simply Donovan’s ability to read people’s minds. Her eldest son, Demetrius, also suspects Donovan’s secret and struggles to keep his mind clear all the time.

As the chapter ends, Loid comes home, and Anya hears his thoughts. She’s surprised that another person, especially Loid’s biggest target, could have the same power as her. Almost nothing is known about Anya’s origins. After being experimented on and gaining the ability to read people’s minds, she has been adopted several times, but everyone kept returning her to the orphanage before Loid took her in. However, considering Melinda is only imagining the existence of aliens, it’s very likely that Donovan and Anya were experimented on in the same lab.

Considering Donovan’s successful results, the lab must have wanted more people like him on their side, which resulted in them experimenting on children. It wouldn’t be surprising if Donovan himself needed such ability to wage war in Westalis and Ostania. Furthermore, he and Anya might even have the same weakness that doesn’t allow them to read people’s minds during a full moon.