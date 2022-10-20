Spy x Family Shares Episode 16 Stills

Spy x Family made a splash earlier this year when its anime went live, and after a long break, the show has returned to the air. The series returned to the small screen at the start of October, and it has already put the Forger clan through a lot of drama. And now, the anime just shared its first look at episode 16 with fans.

As you can see below, a set of official stills from Spy x Family have gone live in Japan. The photos come from the anime's official site overseas, and they showcase all of our favorite characters including Yuri Briar.

What to Expect

Everyone from Yor to Loid and Bond can be spotted in these stills as you look through them. Based on the shot of Anya, its seems the girl has a wild premonition about her parents given the way she's looking at Bond. On the other hand, Yuri looks very drunk while Yor's close-up looks rather suspicious. And of course, Loid has his own secrets as he's shown in one scene meeting an acquaintance in an alleyway.

Season one is finished with Bond's introduction, so of course, we know a new arc is on the way. Episode 16 will help set that up, and fans can expect the Forger family to navigate it with the same ease they usually do. And if Anya and Bond shared a premonition about the ordeal, well – you can bet the two will interfere as normal.

Where to Watch Spy x Family

Spy x Family is currently streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. For more information on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

Whatt do you make of Spy x Family so far? Are you keeping up with season one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.