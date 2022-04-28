Spy x Family Shares First Look at Episode 4

✖

Spy x Family has hit the ground floor running, with the Forger Family currently working on making sure that Anya enters into a prestigious academy to help Loid, aka Twilight, move closer to his target in his current mission. With the third episode seeing the newly forged family taking their first steps as a unit, the fourth episode has revealed new images that will continue the journey of Loid, Yor, and Anya as they all hold secrets from one another in this anime series from Wit and CloverWorks.

Besides having a family led by a master spy, Yor and Anya hold some major secrets of their own close to their chests, as Yor moonlights as the Thorn Princess, one of the world's deadliest assassins, and Anya harboring the ability to read peoples' minds. While the father and mother of the family are in the dark when it comes to the secrets of their fellow Forgers, Anya knows everyone's secrets, making for some hilarious moments throughout. In the previous episode, the family worked on making sure that Anya was able to ace the test that was necessary for her to be a part of a school that was instrumental in accomplishing Yor's mission.

Twitter User Kaikaikitan shared a number of new images from episode four of Spy x Family, with the upcoming installment presumably answering the question of whether or not Anya will manage to gain acceptance into the academy that has some strict requirements when it comes to becoming a student:

SPY×FAMILY Episode 4 Preview Shots pic.twitter.com/gPX8lNcT84 — shiro (@kaikaikitan) April 28, 2022

Reportedly, the first season of Spy x Family will be twenty-four episodes, adapting the stories of the manga that continues to tell new tales of the Forger Family to this day. While it's far too early for confirmation when it comes to the second season of this new juggernaut in the realm of anime, we certainly wouldn't be surprised to see the return of Loid, Anya, and Yor announced quickly following the conclusion of these initial episodes.

Are you hyped for the next episode of Spy x Family? Do you foresee Anya actually gaining acceptance into the prestigious academy?