Spy x Family Shares Episode 9 Stills

Spy x Family has become one of this year’s most impressive anime debuts, and it hasn’t even dropped ten episodes yet. The Forger Family has most definitely amassed an army of fans in the two months they’ve been on the screen. And now, the first stills for episode nine have gone live ahead of its release this week.

As you can see, Spy x Family has released its first stills from episode nine ahead of its release this weekend. The release will come off the heels of season one’s most recent entry which introduced Yuri Briar to the world. After all, Yor did mention her brother would want to meet Loid at some point, but their meeting did not go as planned.

After all, Spy x Family episode eight revealed Yuri was part of the secret state police, and he has a deep hatred for anything tied to Twilight. Loid now has two targets on his backs thanks to his closeness with Yor and his true identity as Westalis’ top spy. And as you can see above, Yuri is still stirring up trouble in episode nine.

The stills show Yor and Loid in a couple shots looking flustered while Yuri loses his composure. At one point, Anya is seen stepping out of her room in a still wearing cute teal pajamas. And in the next, the girl is looking as adorable as ever in her Eden College uniform. It is about time the young girl met her uncle whether Yuri likes it or not. And given what we know about Spy x Family, their introduction is almost guaranteed to go off the rails.

What do you think about this look at Spy x Family‘s new episode? Are you keeping up with season one so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.