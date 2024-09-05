Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Acrobatic With Yor

Spy x Family is currently in the works on making a major comeback for the anime, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral for showing off Yor Forger's acrobatic skills. Spy x Family has been a massive hit ever since the anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series first made its debut. It was such a success that the anime continued with not only a full second season of the TV anime, but its very own feature film as well. There's even a third season of the TV anime now in the works as the franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

Spy x Family has been such a big hit because of the trio at the center of it all hiding their respective secrets from one another. With a super spy, telepath, and assassin forming a makeshift family together to keep their secrets hidden from the suspicious of the war torn world around them, fans have gotten to see the three of them in all sorts of ways. This is especially true for Yor Forger, who often gets to show off the full scope of her acrobatic assassin skills in action. Now that's come to life in an awesome way thanks to artist norikaaliani on TikTok. Check it out:

What's Next for Spy x Family?

Spy x Family Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but there has yet to be any word on when the new episodes will premiere as of the time of this publication. For now, you can currently catch up with the TV anime's first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. The first feature film in the franchise will soon be available for streaming as well with both its English subtitled and dubbed releases launching on Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the new movie, they tease Spy x Family Code: White as such:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"