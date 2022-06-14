Spy x Family Reveals New Look at Anya and Loid Nendoroids

✖

Spy x Family has been taking over the main anime conversation ever since it premiered as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and Good Smile Company is helping to celebrate the anime's success with a new look at their new Nendoroid figures for Anya and Loid Forger. Tatsuya Endo's original manga series was already a major success on its own since it launched with Shueisha's Jump+ app, but now it's a whole new kind of story thanks to the success of the anime's official anime adaptation. That's even more so now that the anime's debut run is nearing its end.

Previously announcing that they were working on releasing new Nendoroid figures for each of the members of the Forger family, Good Smile Company has updated fans on just how these new Spy x Family collectibles are shaping up with a much closer look at the final Anya and Loid Forger figures. Each of these collectible figures includes the small attention to detail and multiple, swappable faces that fans have come to love from this figure line overall. First there's a look at Anya Forger's Nendoroid:

From "SPY x FAMILY" comes a Nendoroid of the mind-reading telepath Anya Forger! The Nendoroid comes with four face plates that perfectly capture Anya's expressive looks in Nendoroid form. Preorders open now!



Preorder: https://t.co/gzs6Ontrsj#SPYxFamily #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/CRB4Bzxw3Z — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) June 14, 2022

Secondly, there's the closer look at Loid Forger's Nendoroid figure:

From "SPY x FAMILY" comes a Nendoroid of WISE's most talented spy, "Twilight," AKA Loid Forger! The Nendoroid comes with three face plates and plenty of parts for creating different scenes! Preorders open now!



Preorder: https://t.co/E5okfXdbrV#SPYxFamily #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/gyHagfDgb5 — GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) June 14, 2022

The debut anime run for Spy x Family is nearing its end with the rest of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and it will be taking a break over the Summer before returning with new episodes this Fall. If you wanted to check out the series so far, you can find Spy x Family's current anime run with Crunchyroll (in both Japanese and English audio). They describe the series as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? How do you feel about Anya and Loid's Nendoroid figures so far? Will you be adding them to your collection? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!