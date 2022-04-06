Spy x Family Reveals Exact Premiere Time

Spy x Family will be officially making its anime debut in just a few days, and Crunchyroll has announced when exactly the first episode of the series will be making its premiere! Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series took off immediately with fans when it first started its run with Shueisha’s Jump+ app, and it always seemed like it was just a matter of time before the series was picked up for an anime. A few years later, it’s now been confirmed that the series will be getting a joint production from WIT Studio and CloverWorks and hitting as one of the leads of the Spring 2022 anime schedule.

Spy x Family will be getting an anime as a co-production between WIT Studio and CloverWorks, and it’s one of the most highly anticipated releases of the Spring thanks to what these two studios have released in the past. Thankfully, Crunchyroll has revealed (via press release) that the very first episode of the new anime on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. That means it’s time for fans to get ready to see what’s coming our way!

As for what to expect from Spy x Family, Crunchyroll describes the series as such, “Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secretmission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.”

The synopsis continues with, “This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

