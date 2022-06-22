Spy x Family Promo Suits Up the Forgers for Summer

Spy x Family is easily one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, following the story of the Forger Family as they attempt to keep two nations from descending into war. With Loid Forger holding secrets as the master spy known as Twilight, Yor continuing her duties as the world-class assassin known as the Thorn Princess, and Anya currently having the ability to read anyone's mind, 7-11 has decided to partner with the anime adaptation for a new promotion that has featured the Forgers wearing their best summer attire to celebrate the season.

Currently, the mission for the Forger Family is continuing to move forward, with Anya gaining acceptance into the prestigious university known as Eden College, bringing Loid closer to coming into contact with his target. Of course, the major obstacle that is now facing the Forgers is the fact that this school is running Anya raggedy with its incredibly high standards, with her ability to read peoples' minds only going so far. With the trio still attempting to hide their secrets from the world, and one another, the series is set to take a hiatus following its next episode, with the first season set to return later this fall.

Twitter User KaiKaiKitan shared this new illustration for the convenience store chain, 7-11, which sees Loid, Yor, and Anya of the Forger Family sporting summer attire to help ring in the season as their anime adaptation from Wit Studio and CloverWorks remains the top watched anime show in Japan today:

The first season of Spy x Family is slated to be around twenty-four episodes total, but the manga is continuing to tell new tales within the world of the Forgers and revealing new secrets about their respective backstories. While a second season for the series has yet to be confirmed at this point, the popularity of the franchise has grown to such an extent that it seems like a foregone conclusion that we'll see Loid, Yor, and Anya return with either a new season and/or a movie in the future.

What do you think of this new summer art for the Forgers? Do you want to see this partnership hit North America in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of espionage.