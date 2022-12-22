Spy x Family Shares Season 1 Finale Promo

Spy x Family made its debut earlier this year, and it has become a runaway success. It feels like fans of every age are tuning into the series, and Anya Forger has enamored all of Japan. As Spy x Family continues to make its way globally, the show's clout is growing, and all eyes are on season one right now. After all, the show will close the season this weekend, and we just got our first look at the finale.

The update comes from the official Spy x Family website. Before the debut of episode 24, the teams at Wit Studio and CloverWorks decided to preview what was on the way with an early look. It turns out the season one finale will bring Anya and her father's target closer than ever. So if you are ready to meet Damian's dad then buckle up.

SPY × FAMILY Anime

Season-1 Final Episode Previews pic.twitter.com/fYrZHtMXto — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) December 22, 2022

As you can tell, the stills for episode 24 show a slew of characters, and Donovan Desmond is one of them. The older man seems to be surrounded by guards, and given what we can see in the background, it seems Donovan is at Eden College in this shot. It looks like Damian is also at school with his group of friends, and of course, Anya is there as always.

The stills also showcase a familiar father thanks to Loid. It seems the man is also at Eden College, so episode 24 will no doubt bring him face-to-face with Donovan. Loid has been trying to meet the politician for months now, so you can understand why their confrontation is a big deal. So if you want to know how Loid's introduction with Donovan goes, well – you will not want to miss the finale of Spy x Family season one.

