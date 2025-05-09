Spy x Family Is Hinting at a Soccer Tournament Arc Between Its Biggest Nations

The story of Spy x Family is, as fans know, set in a delicate cold war, where the enemy nations, Westalis and Ostania, maintain a fragile peace. Major organizations from both countries are trying their best to avoid conflict at any cost. Although the countries are at peace for now, even the slightest friction between them could result in another wave of tragic war. Both sides suffered immeasurably during the war, which is why most of those people wanted to protect peace more than anything. The series’ major characters, Loid and Yor, are from different countries and different organizations, but their goal is pretty much the same.

Anya’s Term Break ends in the latest arc, and with a new semester, comes a new set of challenges for her. However, our Thorn Princess isn’t sitting idle either, as she is about to set out on another mission, to put an end to a large-scale poaching business of the Miteran elk in southwest Ostania. Yor and Matthew will be teaming up again, but this time, a new character, Hemlock, will also join the two in their mission. Spy x Family Chapter 115 not only introduced two new characters but also confirmed that the leaders of the State Security Service and the Garden are on good terms. But while the Shopkeeper is looking through missions for his operatives, SSS Director Wilker tries to entice him to send Garden associates as ringers for the “upcoming East-West Games.” He highlights this soccer championship as the SSS’s biggest concern, strongly hinting at the stakes of the event while indicating a possibility for a future tournament bigger than the previous Campbelldon Tennis Arc.

WIT Studio/Cloverworks

Spy x Family Could Have a Soccer Tournament Arc in the Future

Director Wilker brought several files to show the Shopkeeper, one of which contained information about a Soccer tournament between Westalis and Ostania. Wilker said that the Garden must have enough members for a Soccer team and that they should participate in an upcoming Tournament between Westalis and Ostania. The assassins in the Garden are some of the strongest individuals in the country, and they will probably be good at the sport. It’s reasonable for Wilker to explore all options and ensure Ostania’s victory. The Shopkeeper quickly brushes off the topic and moves on to the poaching situation. Although there is no guarantee that the series will indeed feature an arc about the tournament, it’s still plausible considering how we got the Campbelldon Tournament Arc in 2020.

Nightfall was only recently introduced at the time, and she immediately joined Loid in a joint mission to infiltrate an underground tennis tournament. Their goal was to recover the Zacharias Dossier, rumored to reignite the flames of war. Loid and Nightfall enter the tournament together, disguising themselves as a couple since that’s what the latter wanted. The entire mission turned out to be something else entirely, but the Tennis tournament was still entertaining. If the series does focus on a Soccer Tournament, then we will again get to see our beloved characters’ athletic side.