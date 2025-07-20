Spy x Family Finally Shares a Massive Love Confession 7 Years in the Making

Spy x Family has finally shared a major confession of love that fans have been waiting seven long years to see. Tatsuya Endo’s original Spy x Family manga began its run with Shueisha’s Jump+ app back in 2019, and ever since fans have gotten to see its central fake family dodge one another’s secrets in all sorts of wild ways. At the center of it all have been Loid and Yor, who both decided to enter their fake marriage in order to protect their individual secrets. But all the while have also been growing closer little by little with each new arc.

Spy x Family has really been taking its time when it comes to developing this central potential romance between the two as not only do the two rarely spend time together with just the two of them (despite how long the series has been running for), but it’s even rarer for the two of them to ever discuss their feelings. That’s changed with the latest arc as Yor has been wondering about the current state of her life, and it turns out that turmoil is because she is falling in love with Loid.

Spy x Family Reveals Loid is Not in Love With Yor Yet

Spy x Family Chapter 120 continues through the latest arc of the manga series as Yor has been wondering about her current married status and whether or not it has had a negative impact on her life as an assassin. This uneasy feeling led Yor to asking Loid out on a new date, and wondered whether or not this change in her demeanor meant that married life is holding her back. But during the date itself, Loid got a completely different read on the situation and worried that she’s been angered and distancing from him even further than planned.

Although the previous chapter teased that the two of them would be getting closer together after their date, Spy x Family Chapter 120 reveals that Loid is even more concerned about the future of Operation Strix. He’s determined to either learn more about Yor, or even potentially replace her and try again with another fake wife. On Yor’s side of things, however, she’s reached a whole new kind of realization. Hanging out with Anya, she starts to ask more about Loid and Anya’s past together before she met with the two of them. It’s here that Anya asks Yor to be honest with herself as why she’s so interested in Loid all of a sudden.

Spy x Family Reveals Yor Is In Love With Loid

It’s here that Yor realizes that she’s starting to feel romantic feelings for Loid. She tells Anya “I guess that I might actually be in love with Loid.” She asks Anya to keep it a secret, and notes to herself that even if Loid just thinks of their marriage as just one that’s on paper, she wants to protect her current life. She can’t live a “normal” life, and might not be cut out to keep living this lie, but she wants to keep protecting the life she has with all of them together.

Wth Yor confessing her feelings for Loid all this time, it’s a huge step forward for Spy x Family seven years after it first began. Loid has yet to reciprocate her feelings, and for now seems the furthest away from loving her back as he could unfortunately be. But with Yor realizing she’s in love with him, that’s also a crucial step towards making their romance actually happen. It’s just a matter of whether or not it will take seven more years to get the next confession.